India Vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 1, Live Score: Rohit-Mayank off to a cautious start in Vizag

New Delhi, Oct 2: India will begin their home campaign in the ICC Test Championship as they take on South Africa in the first Test in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday (October 2).
Under the leadership of captain Virat Kohli, the hosts - who are ranked number one side in the longer format - would be looking to win the three-match series and claim those Test Championship points.
Coming home after a dominant tour of West Indies where they won all three series in the latter's backyard, Team India would be eager to continue the momentum against a young Protea side at home.
However, the tourists are not to be taken lightly for they have always done well in the subcontinent. They may no longer have the services of Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Morne Morkel, however in Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada they still have some of the best Test players in their ranks. The young guns in the side would be raring to showcase their talents at the big stage, under testing conditions to prove their mettle.
Each match of the India-South Africa series, to be played in Visakhapatnam, Pune and Ranchi is worth 40 points and both the teams would be looking to earn those points.
Here are the live updates from the 1st Test match:
Off-spinner Dane Peit has been brought in the attack in the 19th over. He starts with a maiden over.
After 18 overs, India are 46/0. Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal have spent some crucial time at the crease and wore the new ball out.
The first hour belongs to Protea bowlers, reckons S Badrinath.
Team India joins the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.
After 12 overs, India are 26/0.
Spin into the attack! Keshav Maharaj has been introduced by skipper Faf du Plessis as SA look for the first breakthrough.
Indian openers - Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal - have survived the first 30 minutes. They have reached 19/0 in 7 overs. Protea pacers Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada asked some questions to the Indian openers with their line and length.
Virat Kohli's record after winning the toss Tests 22* Won 18 Lost 0 Draw 3 This is the eighth successive Test match in Asia in which SA has lost the toss.
Philander is South Africa's joint-most experienced player in this series.
Four! Rohit Sharma opens his account with a boundary off Kagiso Rabada.
Four! Mayank Agarwal and India get off the mark with a boundary off Philander. It was bowled outside off stump and Agarwal hits him towards the cover region.
1st Innings: Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal are in the middle to begin innings. Vernon Philander starts with the new ball for SA.
South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Vernon Philander, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada.
Faf du Plessis: Pretty obvious, quite a dry pitch. Our coin toss record in the subcontinent isn't the best. First innings is going to be very important. We've lost a few Test players, even in the last year or so. Fresh start for a lot of new faces. Very young group. Nice challenge for us. These guys will be the next Dale Steyns and the next Hashim Amlas. Good to be at the start of the journey for them, have to try and play a mentorship role to get them through. The dryness of the surface, we've gone in with two seamers, one all-rounder, and three spinners.
Kohli: No brainer, going to bat. Looks a good wicket. Will play well for the first couple of days. Nature of the pitch is that it'll get slower after that. Great opportunity for Rohit at the top of the order. He's excited to get the role clarity. It's a new opportunity for him. According to me, Saha is the best keeper in the world. We were waiting for the right moment to bring him back. They had more experienced players back then. It's going to be a hard grind for sure.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami.
Toss: India have won the toss and have opted to bat.
This is what the teams are playing for.
Weather Update: It is a little it of overcast.
Saha is the comeback man for India.
India playing at home after almost 1-year gap.
