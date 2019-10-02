India Vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 1, Live Score: Rohit-Mayank off to a cautious start in Vizag

New Delhi, Oct 2: India will begin their home campaign in the ICC Test Championship as they take on South Africa in the first Test in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday (October 2).

Under the leadership of captain Virat Kohli, the hosts - who are ranked number one side in the longer format - would be looking to win the three-match series and claim those Test Championship points.

Coming home after a dominant tour of West Indies where they won all three series in the latter's backyard, Team India would be eager to continue the momentum against a young Protea side at home.

However, the tourists are not to be taken lightly for they have always done well in the subcontinent. They may no longer have the services of Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Morne Morkel, however in Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada they still have some of the best Test players in their ranks. The young guns in the side would be raring to showcase their talents at the big stage, under testing conditions to prove their mettle.

Each match of the India-South Africa series, to be played in Visakhapatnam, Pune and Ranchi is worth 40 points and both the teams would be looking to earn those points.

Here are the live updates from the 1st Test match: