India Vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 2, Live Score: Rohit falls for 176; Maharaj breaks mammoth opening stand

Visakhapatnam, Oct 3: India openers Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal would be aiming to convert their good start in big innings on day two against South Africa here on Thursday (October 3).
Overnight batsmen Rohit (115*) and Mayank (84*) will begin their innings with India 202 for no loss. While South Africa bowlers would be eager to break the opening partnership.
On day one, Rohit made a dream start as a Test opener, scoring an unbeaten 115 off 174 balls. While South African bowlers did trouble the Indian batsmen on a few occasions in the first session, they seemed toothless in the afternoon session where Rohit and Mayank (84* off 183) scored at a brisk rate.
Rohit, who got to his fifty before lunch, shifted gears and was particularly harsh on the spinners.
He hammered off-spinner Danie Piedt for successive sixes over deep midwicket to get into the nineties before completing his fourth Test ton with a single off debutant spinner Senuran Muthusamy.
The entire dressing room including skipper Virat Kohli stood up to laud Rohit's feat. His unconquered innings comprised 12 fours and five sixes.
At the other end, Agarwal was cruising towards his maiden Test ton. He too looked assured at the crease and played his shots.
Here are the live updates from day 2:
India are 323/1 in 86 overs. Mayank - 137* | Pujara - 6* are present in the middle.
WICKET! Rohit Sharma 176 is stumped by Quinton de Kock off Maharaj. He certainly misses out on a double ton. Rohit hit the bowler for a six and a four on the previous deliveries but ended up gifting his wicket on the third. India - 317/1
The opening partnership between Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal is woth 300 now. Indians are frustrating the tourists in Vizag. India's last 10 opening partnerships - 223 runs overall. Opening partnership this innings - 300*
Rohit vs South Africa (Tests) First six Tests: 149 runs (Avg 12.41) This Test: 150*
Rohit Sharma in Tests: On debut - 150+ (177) Opening debut - 150+ (150*)
Harbhajan Singh lauds Mayank.
Well done @mayankcricket on your first test hundred.. wish you many more going forward.. hard work always pays off.. very happy for you #INDvSA @BCCI— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 3, 2019
Rohit Sharma continues his date with Daddy Hundreds as he completes 150 runs in this inning.
259! This is now the highest opening partnership in India vs SA Tests surpassing 236 between Gary Kirsten & Andrew Hudson in Kolkata in 1996/97.
Four, Four! Consecutive boundaries from Rohit against Maharaj and he reaches to 148*. India - 259/0 in 73 overs.
Mayank's celebration!
🙌🙌💯#INDvSA https://t.co/R5QyyblOwZ pic.twitter.com/utqFMShNj0— BCCI (@BCCI) October 3, 2019
Harsha Bhogle congratulates Mayank Agarwal.
Delighted for @mayankcricket. He has done it the hard way, produced a mountain of runs and now has a test hundred. The great merit of hanging in there and breaking the door down.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 3, 2019
Indians to score their maiden Test century in last about one year
Rishabh Pant
Prithvi Shaw
Ravindra Jadeja
Hanuma Vihari
Mayank Agarwal#IndvSA
Mayank Agarwal is the 86th Indian to register a Test century.
His Test century is #510 for India.#IndvSA #IndvsSA
MAIDEN CENTURY!! Mayank Agarwal gets to his maiden Test ton with a single. It came off 204 deliveries.
Well played @mayankcricket, congratulations on the maiden Test century. Hopefull the first of many👏👏— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 3, 2019
Mayank gets a boundary off Maharaj and moves on to 98*
Milestone Alert! Highest opening partnership for India against South Africa: 219 Mayank Agarwal - Rohit Sharma (THIS MATCH) 218 Virender Sehwag - Gautam Gambhir Kanpur 2004/05
Lucky! Rohit Sharma (131*) survives a run-out scare. The Mumbaikar was looking to help his opening partner get a second run but had it been a direct hit, he would have been a goner.
Mayank Agarwal moves into the 90s. This is his highest international total.
Keshav Maharaj has been introduced in the second over of the day itself. As the ball is 60-overs old hence captain Du Plessis decides to operate a spinner from one end.
Four! Rohit starts proceedings on Day two with a boundary towards fine-leg region off Philander.
Vernon Philander will be bowling the first over on Day 2 with Rohit on strike.
Indian openers and South Africa fielders are in the middle to begin proceedings on Day 2. A total of 98 overs will be bowled today.
