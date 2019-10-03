India Vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 2, Live Score: Rohit falls for 176; Maharaj breaks mammoth opening stand

Visakhapatnam, Oct 3: India openers Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal would be aiming to convert their good start in big innings on day two against South Africa here on Thursday (October 3).

Overnight batsmen Rohit (115*) and Mayank (84*) will begin their innings with India 202 for no loss. While South Africa bowlers would be eager to break the opening partnership.

On day one, Rohit made a dream start as a Test opener, scoring an unbeaten 115 off 174 balls. While South African bowlers did trouble the Indian batsmen on a few occasions in the first session, they seemed toothless in the afternoon session where Rohit and Mayank (84* off 183) scored at a brisk rate.

Rohit, who got to his fifty before lunch, shifted gears and was particularly harsh on the spinners.

He hammered off-spinner Danie Piedt for successive sixes over deep midwicket to get into the nineties before completing his fourth Test ton with a single off debutant spinner Senuran Muthusamy.

The entire dressing room including skipper Virat Kohli stood up to laud Rohit's feat. His unconquered innings comprised 12 fours and five sixes.

At the other end, Agarwal was cruising towards his maiden Test ton. He too looked assured at the crease and played his shots.

Here are the live updates from day 2: