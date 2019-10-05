India Vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 4, Live Score: Jadeja removes Elgar cheaply after hosts set 395-run target

Visakhapatnam, Oct 5: South Africa would be looking to grind Indian bowlers on day four of the first Test in Visakhapatnam on Saturday (October 5).

The tourists will resume batting from their overnight total of 385/8 with Keshav Maharaj (3*) and Senuran Muthusamy (12*) present into the middle.

Earlier on day three, Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock slammed brilliant centuries and frustrated the hosts all day long.

Elgar scored brilliant 160 before getting dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja and sharing century stands with captain Faf du Plessis (55) and de Kock (111). De Kock smashed his ton with a maximum but didn't last long after that as he was dismissed at Nelson by Ravichandran Ashwin.

Here are the live updates from Day 4: