India Vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 4, Live Score: Jadeja removes Elgar cheaply after hosts set 395-run target

Live Blog
By

India Vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 4, Live Score: Jadeja traps Elgar in front after hosts set 395-run target

Visakhapatnam, Oct 5: South Africa would be looking to grind Indian bowlers on day four of the first Test in Visakhapatnam on Saturday (October 5).

The tourists will resume batting from their overnight total of 385/8 with Keshav Maharaj (3*) and Senuran Muthusamy (12*) present into the middle.

Ashwin: I stopped watching cricket, reveals interest in archaeology, books

Earlier on day three, Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock slammed brilliant centuries and frustrated the hosts all day long.

India vs South Africa, Highlights, 1st Test: Ashwin fifer negates Elgar, De Kock hundreds on Day 3

Elgar scored brilliant 160 before getting dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja and sharing century stands with captain Faf du Plessis (55) and de Kock (111). De Kock smashed his ton with a maximum but didn't last long after that as he was dismissed at Nelson by Ravichandran Ashwin.

Here are the live updates from Day 4:

Auto Refresh Feeds
05:06 pm

End of 5th over! South Africa are 9/1. They need 386 more runs to win this game.

05:01 pm

OUT!! Big LBW appeal against Elgar from Jadeja. The umpire isn't impressed. Kohli goes upstairs The ball-tracking goes in India's favour. Jadeja was spot on. Elgar departs for 2. SA - 4/1

04:56 pm

Only spinners are allowed to bowl!

04:52 pm

Jadeja bowls the second over.

04:52 pm

Lucky! Ashwin hits the stumps but the bails don't fall, Elgar survives.

04:48 pm

Final innings of the match! South Africa openers Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar are in the middle to begin run chase. Ashwin starts with the new ball.

04:44 pm

Most runs conceded in a Test 374 Tommy Scott v Eng Kingston 1929/30 358 Jason Krejza v Ind Nagpur 2008/09 318 Keshav Maharaj v Ind Vizag 2019/20 * 308 Arthur Mailey v Eng SCG 1924/25

04:41 pm

India could bowl 13 overs today.

04:40 pm

Declaration! India declare 2nd innings at 323/4. South Africa need 395 to win this game.

04:36 pm

Playing like a T20 game!! Rahane - 26* off 15 deliveries Kohli - 26* off 21 deliveries

04:32 pm

SIX!! Ajinkya Rahane plays it inside-out and the ball sails over covers for a maximum off Maharaj Excellent shot from the vice-captain.

04:28 pm

300 up for India in the second innings as well. They now lead by 371 runs

04:17 pm

Wicket! Ravindra Jadeja has been clean bowled by Kagiso Rabada for 40. He's batted well. India - 286/4.

04:10 pm

SIX!!! Sir Jadeja goes big as he hits Peidt over long-on for a maximum. Runs are flowing for the hosts at the moment

04:08 pm

SIX!! Virat Kohli hits Maharaj over mid-on for a maximum. Four!! He then follows it up with a beautiful cover drive.

04:02 pm

When your opponents congratulate you for an inning well batted!

04:01 pm

250 up for India in 59 overs. Their lead swells up to 324. 350 should be sufficient enough for them.

03:58 pm

Four! Brilliant cover drive from Virat Kohli against Maharaj and the ball races towards the fence.

03:51 pm

Wicket! Rohit Sharma (127) gets dismissed in exactly the same fashion he was dismissed in the first innings i.e. stumped by Quinton de Kock off Keshav Maharaj. India - 239/3 in 56.5 overs.

03:46 pm

SIX, SIX, SIX!! Hat-trick of maximums from Rohit Sharma and he claims record of hitting most sixes in a match (13). Surpasses Wasim Akram's record of 12 sixes.

03:37 pm

Rohit Sharma becomes first batsman in history of Test cricket to score 2 centuries in a match when opening for the first time.

03:35 pm

Jadeja survives! Huge LBW appeal against Jadeja, umpire not interested. Faf goes upstairs but the ball-tracking showed ball was missing stumps.

03:31 pm

Century! Back-to-back century for Rohit Sharma in this match. This is his fifth Test ton.

03:27 pm

200 up for India with a boundary through a cover drive from Rohit Sharma. He moves on to 98*.

03:26 pm

Rohit Sharma now has the most runs in a Test by a batsman opening for the first time. Previous highest: Tillakaratne Dilshan's 215* (92 & 123*) v NZ, Galle, 2009.

03:25 pm

SIX!! Ravindra Jadeja dispatches Mutthusamy into the stands on the third ball he faces and gets off the mark in style.

03:22 pm

Surprise! Ravindra Jadeja has been sent in to bat, clearly the skipper wants him to score at a brisk pace.

03:20 pm

Wicket! Cheteshwar Pujara's knock comes to an end for 81. He misses a well-deserved ton and Philander breaks the 169-run partnership. Even DRS couldn't save Pujara. India - 190/2 in 51 overs

03:17 pm

This match has witnessed a lot of sixes and credit for the same goes to Rohit Sharma.

03:13 pm

SIX!!! Pujara pulls Dane Peidt and gets a maximum. This is the second six of his innings.

03:11 pm

Rohit enters into 90s

03:06 pm

Play resumes for the final session on Day 4! Rohit takes the strike, Philander begins proceedings.

02:44 pm

Appeal for LBW and Faf takes DRS against Pujara. But the ball-tracking showed the impact was umpire's call. It's Time for Tea! India - 175/1 in 48 overs. Pujara - 75* Rohit - 84*

02:36 pm

The partnership between Rohit and Pujara is worth 150 off 232 deliveries.

02:13 pm

Pujara gets a couple of boundaries as the ball, on both the occasions, went between the wicketkeeper and slip cordon. India - 138/1 in 41 overs, lead Proteas by 209 runs.

02:05 pm

Ben Stokes backs Rohit Sharma

02:00 pm

Fifty! Cheteshwar Pujara gets a boundary off Rabada and reaches his 21st half-century in Test cricket.

01:56 pm

Rohit's average in India is 100+

01:55 pm

Rohit against Maharaj in this game!

01:42 pm

After 35 overs, India reach 113/1, lead South Africa by 184 runs. Pujara - 47* Rohit - 58*

01:37 pm

SIX!!! Cheteshwar Pujara too has taken the leaf out of Rohit Sharma's book as he pulls Peidt over mid-wicket for the maximum and moves into 40s. This was 12th maximum for Pujara in Test cricket.

01:29 pm

Rohit Sharma survives!! Muthusamy takes a stunner near the boundary ropes to end but the TV replays confirmed his foot touched the boundary rope. And it's SIX too.

01:15 pm

Rohit Sharma brings up his 11th Test fifty. The opener - who slammed 176 in the first innings - took 72 deliveries to this half-century.

01:12 pm

Lucky! Pujara completely misses the turning delivery from Piedt, even the wicketkeeper fails to collect it and misses a stumping opportunity. The ball races towards the fine-leg boundary.

01:03 pm

India reach 63/1 after 26 overs and lead SA by 132 runs. Their batters will have to score at a better pace and even keep their wickets intact.

12:48 pm

5500 TEST runs for Cheteshwar Pujara in his 71st match (121 innings).

12:42 pm

Most sixes in a Test match for India 9 - Rohit Sharma this match 8 - Navjot Singh Sidhu at Lucknow 1994

12:39 pm

SIX!! Rohit walks down the ground and hits Dane Piedt over his head for a maximum. Four!! Rohit follows it up with a boundary down the fine leg region on the next delivery and takes his team's total past 50.

12:17 pm

Second session! Rohit and Pujara resume innings. Philander starts the proceedings.

11:32 am

Lunch! India - 35/1 in 14 overs, they lead South Africa by 106 runs. This session also seems to have been drawn between the two teams.

11:26 am

SIX!! Rohit Sharma hits Keshav Maharaj over mid-wicket for his second maximum of this inning. India - 32/1

11:08 am

Wicket! Mayank Agarwal knicks Keshav Maharaj and Faf du Plessis takes a simple catch at slip cordon. He departs for 7. India - 21/1.

11:01 am

SIX!! Rohit responds with a maximum.

11:00 am

Not Out! SA went upstairs for the stumping appeal against Rohit. But his foot was just in time. Survives!!

10:38 am

SA's performance in the first innings in Asia.

10:37 am

2nd innings! Indian openers Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma are in the middle to start innings. Vernon Philander starts with the new ball.

10:32 am

Best figures for Ashwin: 7/59 v NZ Indore 2016/17 7/66 v SA Nagpur 2015/16 7/83 v WI North Sound 2016 7/103 v Aus Chennai 2012/13 7/145 v SA Vizag 2019/20

10:26 am

WICKET!! Ashwin gets Rabada LBW for 15. But he had to review it to get the result in his favour. SA all out for 413 in 131.2 overs, trail India by 71 runs. Ashwin returns with 145 for 7. Indians bowled 14 overs today to get the remaining two wickets. Some grit and determination was shown by SA batters in Vizag.

10:20 am

Another bowling change for India! Ishant Sharma has been introduced by Kohli with the hopes of getting a wicket and wrapping up SA innings.

10:15 am

4,4! Back-to-back boundaries for Rabada off Ashwin. The partnership for the 10th wicket is now 30 and the hosts are looking frustrated with SA's tail-enders.

10:14 am

Ashwin two wickets away from another milestone. But he'll have to wait for that one till the next innings because SA are already 9 down.

10:13 am

India go upstairs to review the close LBW call against Rabada off Ashwin. The ball-tracking ruled in favour of the umpire with 'Umpire's Call'. DRS Retained.

10:11 am

Debutant Senuran Muthusamy is frustrating Indian bowlers with his defiance. He's faced 96 deliveries and scored valuable 29 runs. SA - 418/9 in 128 overs.

10:08 am

Bowling change! Ravindra Jadeja has been brought into the attack by Kohli.

10:00 am

400 comes up for the tourists with a boundary from Kagiso Rabada. Rabada also got off the mark with that shot.

09:53 am

Wicket! Keshav Maharaj (9) looks to clear Ashwin over mid-on but fails to time it well. Mayank Agarwal takes a simple catch and South Africa are 9 down now. Sixth wicket for Ashwin.

09:51 am

0,0,0,0,0,1: Just a single from that over bowled by Shami. He's been bowling well this morning. SA - 395/8 in 122 overs.

09:40 am

First boundary of the day! Keshav Maharaj plays it late and guides it to the third-man boundary.

09:39 am

This is how players warmed up ahead of the match.

09:36 am

Ashwin starts from the other end for India.

09:34 am

Day 4 begins. Two players of Indian-origin are walking into the middle to face Indian bowlers on Day 4. Shami stars the proceedings.

Story first published: Saturday, October 5, 2019, 9:32 [IST]
