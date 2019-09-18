India vs South Africa: 2nd T20I Live Update: Rohit departs early in the chase of 150

Mohali, September 18: India and South Africa will lock horns in the second T20I at the Punjab Cricket Association stadium here on Wednesday (September 18). Both the teams will be eager to win and take an unassailable lead going into the series decider in Bengaluru on September 22.

The Mohali weather is expected to hold on unlike Dharamsala where incessant rains forced the first T20I to be abandoned without a ball being bowled. The temperature could be hovering around a rather mild 30 degrees but humidity could be as high as 75 per cent, means the players will be sweating out quite a bit. So who'll emerge winner from the cauldron of this India vs South Africa second T20I. Follow MyKhel Live Update here.

Auto Refresh Feeds Rohit Sharma is leg before to Andile for 12. And Kohli comes up with that classic flick Anrich Nortje has raw pace but Rohit Sharma has impeccable timing. Two sixes and from that pull Rohit and Dhawan are opening against Kagiso Rabada Back for India chase soon SA make 149/5 as Andile and Pretorious smashes Saini for a six each in the final over. Hardik Pandya clean bowled dangerous Miller with an off cutter. And SA are 128/5 Tembe Bavuma goes for 49 as Chahar plucks another wicket. SA are 126/4 Miller clamours Sundar for a 6 and India should be wary of his hitting prowess South Africa has another 5 overs left in this innings and they need some muscle here Krunal Pandya into attack now Jadeja picks up the wicket of Russie van de Dussen, a very good return catch. And India are gripping it Wicket No 2. Saini returned and took the wicket of Quinton de Kock who made 52. It was a lovely catch by Kohli, who dived forward. Fifty for Quinton de Kock, in his first match as SA captain. Brilliant Bavuma shows his T20 prowess hitting Hardik for two fours in a row Superb hook shot by Bavuma off Hardik and it went for a 6 over square leg and SA cross 50 in 7.5 overs. Hardik Pandya into attack and his first over after the ICC WC 2019 semis against New Zealand Jadeja comes into attack and straightaway bowls a tidy over. Temba Bavuma is the new man Deepak Chahar does what he does best. Gets a wicket in the Power Play. Reeza Hendricks played a nowhere shot and get caught by Washington Sundar at the edge of the long on circle Navdeep Saini is getting a rough welcome. De Kock smashes him for 3 fours in a row. Deepak Chahar is the other new ball bowler. The pacer had Windies in all sort of trouble with a brilliant spell in the third T20I Washington Sundar is opening the bowling for India and the offie has done a similar role in the T20Is against the Windies. Quinton de Kock: Everything's new for me. It's a new experience and I'm enjoying it. Me, KG, Miller - we've played a lot here. We had a long camp before the series. The boys are hungry to play. We have three debutants. Anrich Nortje, Bjorn Fortuin and Temba Bavuma comes in at No. 3. Kohli: We are gonna bowl first. It's very difficult to defend and it's a great chasing ground. It's a typical Mohali wicket. The pitch is gonna play well too. That is one of the best matches I have been part of. This ground has given me and the team great memories. We have been trying out youngsters. India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini Welcome to MyKhel coverage of the second T20I between India and South Africa. The first match at Dharamala was a washout. And the toss in Mohali is about 45 minutes away and we have a good weather forecast for the evening.