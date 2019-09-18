India vs South Africa: 2nd T20I Live Update: India, SA eager for win in Mohali

Mohali, September 18: India and South Africa will lock horns in the second T20I at the Punjab Cricket Association stadium here on Wednesday (September 18). Both the teams will be eager to win and take an unassailable lead going into the series decider in Bengaluru on September 22.

The Mohali weather is expected to hold on unlike Dharamsala where incessant rains forced the first T20I to be abandoned without a ball being bowled. The temperature could be hovering around a rather mild 30 degrees but humidity could be as high as 75 per cent, means the players will be sweating out quite a bit. So who'll emerge winner from the cauldron of this India vs South Africa second T20I. Follow MyKhel Live Update here.

Auto Refresh Feeds Quinton de Kock: Everything's new for me. It's a new experience and I'm enjoying it. Me, KG, Miller - we've played a lot here. We had a long camp before the series. The boys are hungry to play. We have three debutants. Anrich Nortje, Bjorn Fortuin and Temba Bavuma comes in at No. 3. Kohli: We are gonna bowl first. It's very difficult to defend and it's a great chasing ground. It's a typical Mohali wicket. The pitch is gonna play well too. That is one of the best matches I have been part of. This ground has given me and the team great memories. We have been trying out youngsters. India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini Welcome to MyKhel coverage of the second T20I between India and South Africa. The first match at Dharamala was a washout. And the toss in Mohali is about 45 minutes away and we have a good weather forecast for the evening.