India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 1, Live Score: Rohit-Mayank open innings for hosts; Umesh replaces Vihari

Pune, Oct 10: India face South Africa in the second Test in Pune on Thursday (October 10). Under the leadership of captain Virat Kohli, the hosts would be looking to replicate the success of the opening Test and go 2-0 up in the series and continue their domination at home in the longer format.

India won the first Test against the Proteas by a huge margin of 203 runs but Kohli and his band won't be complacent against Faf du Plessis' side for the tourists are showed a lot of defiance in Vizag and would be looking to come back strongly.

Each match of the India-South Africa series is worth 40 points since points in the WTC are evenly distributed over the number of matches in a series (two to five), ranging from 60 points for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series.

Here are the live updates from Day 1:

Kagiso Rabada bowls the second over for SA. Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal are in the middle to open innings for India. Vernon Philander starts with the new ball. South Africa (Playing XI): Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Senuran Muthusamy, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje. India (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami Faf: There is a bit of grass on this morning, but I was asking Virat to teach me the sleight of hand trick to win tosses in India. We're bringing in Nortje for Piedt, so just a bit of extra pace here. That first innings was positive, that showed that we could score big even in India. A Test debut for any player is a special thing. Kohli: We're batting first. Looks like a hard wicket. Runs on the board and on this surface, the ball will eventually turn here on Day 2 and 3, so Day 1 will be the best time to bat. The players were putting pressure on me to win the toss. With the grass on the pitch and the reverse option on this track, we needed a new seam option. Vihari misses out unfortunately and Umesh Yadav comes into the side. Umesh Yadav replaces Hanuma Vihari in India's Playing XI. Nortje replaces Piedt in SA Playing XI. 2nd Test: Toss: In his 50th match as captain Virat Kohli wins toss, elects to bat first in Pune Teams are getting ready in Pune. Sunil Gavaskar in his pitch report says, "If you've lost form, then you'd like to come to Pune and bat. It's dry, despite the rains and it's been very well-covered, so it has been maintained well. He hasn't had time to water it much, hence the dryness. The grass should hold it together for Day 1, and it should be really good to bat on for the first day. The ground is a little soft and squishy, so there might be a delay in the start, but win the toss and bat-first, a no-brainer for any captain."