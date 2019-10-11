India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 2, Live Score: Kohli crosses 150 after Maharaj gets rid of Rahane

Pune, Oct 11: Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane would be looking to extend their overnight partnership and take India to a big total while South Africa bowlers would be aiming to dismiss the hosts as soon as possible on day two of the second Test match here on Friday (October 11).
Earlier in the opening day, Indians posted 273/3 in 85.1 overs with Mayank Agarwal notching up a consecutive ton in the series.
Mayank made a brilliant 108 while Cheteshwar Pujara and captain Virat Kohli notched up respective fifties.
Kagiso Rabada, who was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa, would be eager to get early wickets and unsettle the Indian batting line-up.
Here are the live updates from the second day:
Kohli surpasses Don Bradman's record.
Most 150+ scores by a captain in Tests:— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 11, 2019
9* - VIRAT KOHLI
8 - Don Bradman#IndvSA
Virat Kohli - 156* and Ravindra Jadeja - 5* are present in the middle. India reach 415/4 in 128 overs.
400 up for India!
Highest % of dismissals vs spin for India (75+ inngs) 49.5 A Rahane * 48.8 MAK Pataudi 42.2 I Sharma 40.2 V Manjrekar 39.1 EAS Prasanna 37.7 Harbhajan -- Rahane has got out to spin 45 times out of his 91 dismissals.
Tests to 100 wickets by SA spinners: 22 Hugh Tayfield 27 Keshav Maharaj * 35 Paul Adams/ Paul Harris 43 Nicky Boje
Frustration is getting the better off Rabada. Some expletives shared between him and Quinton de Kock. India - 389/4 in 123 overs.
Wicket! Ajinkya Rahane (59) gets a faint edge off Keshav Maharaj and Quinton de Kock takes a simple catch. The century stand has been broken. India - 375/4 in 117 overs. Rahane was 100th Test victim for Maharaj. He's the quickest Protea spinner to this milestone.
Only five South African spinners have claimed 100+ Test wickets.— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 11, 2019
Keshav Maharaj is the second quickest to 100 wkts (in 27 Tests) after Hugh Tayfield (in 22 Tests in 1955)#IndvSA #IndvsSA
Play resumes after the lunch break. Indian batsmen would be looking to extend the score.
India 356/3 at lunch in 113 overs. Kohli - 104* | Rahane 58* are present in the middle and they will resume batting after the break. Together they have shared a stand of 158* between them and helped the hosts dominate this session after a cautious start in the morning.
That's Lunch on Day 2 of the 2nd Test.#TeamIndia 356/3 (Virat 104*, Rahane 58*) #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/qVbPecBtZm— BCCI (@BCCI) October 11, 2019
Highest 4th wicket partnership for Ind vs SA: 147* Virat Kohli - Ajinkya Rahane, Pune 2019/20 145 Rahul Dravid - Sourav Ganguly, Jo'burg 1996/97 136 Virender Sehwag - Subramanian Badrinath, Nagpur 2009/10 108 Rahul Dravid - Sourav Ganguly, Joburg 1996/97
💯!! 26th TEST CENTURY for Virat Kohli. He equals Steve Smith - who has also slammed the equal number of tons in Tests.
Fewest innings to 26 Test 100s: 69 Don Bradman 121 Steve Smith 136 Sachin Tendulkar 138 Virat Kohli 144 Sunil Gavaskar 145 Matthew Hayden
Senuran Muthusamy has been introduced by the skipper to break the partnership between Kohli and Rahane.
Fifty! Ajinkya Rahane brings up his 20th half-century.
Four! Ajinkya Rahane cuts Keshav Maharaj and gets a boundary. He moves on to 48* India - 337/3 in 105 overs.
Kohli moves into 90s.
Not Out! Keshav Maharaj makes a big appeal for LBW against Ajinkya Rahane but the umpire wasn't interested. Faf goes upstairs to review it but the ball-tracking confirmed the impact was outside leg. DRS lost.
Drinks! First hour's play is over. India have added 41 runs and haven't lost any wickets so far.
300 comes up for India with a boundary from Kohli's bat.
100-run partnership between Kohli and Rahane. 10th century stand between Kohli & Rahane in Tests!
- Among the 15 Indian pairs with 2000+ partnership runs, no other pair has a higher average partnership - 64 - They went past 3000 partnership runs when the stand was 23.
91.6 - Four - Kohli plays a glorious on-drive off Rabada 92.1 - Four - Rahane plays a cover drive off Philander to get a boundary
Protea bowlers are asking some tough questions in the morning session. Indian batters will have to bat with caution.
Test cricket Batting much like driving on Indian roads, be cautious when in the middle of a good spell, but you can accelerate on a free road.. and of course a good ball could come from anywhere 🤷🏻♂️, best is to forget and move on 🤣🙌🏼 ..#INDvsSA— subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) October 11, 2019
Edged and Four!! Kohli gets a lucky boundary as the ball just went past wicketkeeper and slip cordon. Kohli has just gone past Dilip Vengsarkar.
Virat Kohli - 6869* runs has just gone past Dilip Vengsarkar (6868).— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 11, 2019
Kohli is now at #53 in the all time list of leading run-getters in Test cricket.#IndvSA #IndvsSA
2nd Test, Day 2: Kohli and Rahane resume batting for India on Day 2. Kagiso Rabada starts the proceedings with the ball
