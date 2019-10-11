India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 2, Live Score: Kohli crosses 150 after Maharaj gets rid of Rahane

Pune, Oct 11: Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane would be looking to extend their overnight partnership and take India to a big total while South Africa bowlers would be aiming to dismiss the hosts as soon as possible on day two of the second Test match here on Friday (October 11).

Earlier in the opening day, Indians posted 273/3 in 85.1 overs with Mayank Agarwal notching up a consecutive ton in the series.

Mayank made a brilliant 108 while Cheteshwar Pujara and captain Virat Kohli notched up respective fifties.

Kagiso Rabada, who was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa, would be eager to get early wickets and unsettle the Indian batting line-up.

Here are the live updates from the second day: