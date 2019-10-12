India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 3, Live Score: Du Plessis-De Kock partnership takes SA past hundred

Pune, Oct 12: South Africa batsmen Theunis de Bruyn and Anrich Nortje would be looking to show some resistance with the bat when they come out to resume innings on the third day of the second Test match against India here on Saturday (October 12).

Indian bowlers, on the other hand, would be looking to get those early wickets in the morning session of the day's play to push the tourists further on the back foot. South Africa will resume their innings from 36/3 as de Bruyn (20*) and Nortje (2*) remained unbeaten at stumps on day two. The visitors still trail the hosts by 565 runs.

India vs South Africa: Agarwal hails 'tremendous' Kohli after Pune masterclass

Dean Elgar (6), Aiden Markram (0) and Temba Bavuma (8) were dismissed cheaply by Indian pacers in the 15-overs' spell before the umpires signalled stumps.

2nd Test, Day 2 Highlights: Kohli makes Test-best double-century as hosts dominate Proteas

Earlier, riding on an unbeaten 254 from their talismanic captain Virat Kohli and a century from Mayank Agarwal (108) along with the fifties from Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja, India posted a mammoth 601/5 in the first innings.

Here are the live updates from Day 3:

Auto Refresh Feeds Wicket! R Ashwin strikes as he clean bowls Quinton de Kock (31). De Kock stared at the stumps in disbelief before making his descent towards the pavilion. South Africa - 128/6 in 38 overs. Faf du Plessis notches up a quickfire half-century off 64 deliveries. This is his 21st Test fifty. The captain is showing some resistance along with Quinton de Kock. SA - 124/5 in 37 overs. Four! 100 up for South Africa with a boundary from Quinton de Kock. With that shot came the 50-run partnership between him and Faf du Plessis. SIX!! First maximum of the innings and it came from the bat of their skipper Faf du Plessis off Jadeja. Ishant Sharma receives second warning from the umpire for stepping on the danger area. One more time and he'll be banned from bowling. Ishant shifts to round the wicket now. South Africa reach 67/5 in 26 overs, trail India by 534 runs Faf du Plessis - 15* Quinton de Kock - 5* Ishant gets first warning for running over the danger end. R Ashwin has been introduced by skipper Kohli Wicket! Set Theunis de Bruyn (30) gets a thick edge off Umesh Yadav and Wriddhiman Saha takes a stunning catch diving towards his right. Third wicket for Umesh. SA - 53/5 In lighter vein SA Batting coach Amol Muzumdar should pad up for the next Test. — Makarand Waingankar (@wmakarand) October 12, 2019 50 up for South Africa for the loss of 4 wickets. Wicket! Nightwatchman Anrich Nortje (3) nicks the short-pitched delivery from Mohammad Shami and Virat Kohli takes fine catch in the second slip. SA 41/4 Wicket No.1 on Day 3 - courtesy @MdShami11



Live - https://t.co/IMXND6rdxV #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/l4Jj4B3kcE — BCCI (@BCCI) October 12, 2019 Umesh Yadav bowls the second over of the day. Four! De Bruyn gets the first runs of the day with a boundary. Shami bowled on to his pads and the batsman just guided it towards mid-on region. Day 3: SA overnight batsmen Theunis de Bruyn and Anrich Nortje are in the middle to resume batting. Mohammad Shami to start the proceedings with the ball.