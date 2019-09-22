India Vs SA, 3rd T20I: Live Score: Hendricks, Rabada help Proteas restrict India to 134/9; India batters disappoint

Bengaluru, Sep 22: India will be eyeing a series win over South Africa when they meet each other in the third T20I here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The Men In Blue had won the Mohali match by seven wickets and will be eager to seal the series and it is unlikely that captain Virat Kohli will make major changes to the Playing XI though there will be eyes on the outing of Rishabh Pant.

South Africa, on the other hand, would be looking to produce a better show in Bengaluru and win the game and level the series. Protea skipper Quinton de Kock was the lone warrior in Mohali and would be hoping for an improved show from his teammates.

Here are the live updates from M Chinnaswamy Stadium: