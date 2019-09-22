India Vs SA, 3rd T20I: Live Score: Hendricks, Rabada help Proteas restrict India to 134/9; India batters disappoint

Bengaluru, Sep 22: India will be eyeing a series win over South Africa when they meet each other in the third T20I here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
The Men In Blue had won the Mohali match by seven wickets and will be eager to seal the series and it is unlikely that captain Virat Kohli will make major changes to the Playing XI though there will be eyes on the outing of Rishabh Pant.
South Africa, on the other hand, would be looking to produce a better show in Bengaluru and win the game and level the series. Protea skipper Quinton de Kock was the lone warrior in Mohali and would be hoping for an improved show from his teammates.
Here are the live updates from M Chinnaswamy Stadium:
Brilliant start for Deepak Chahar with the new ball as he concedes just a single and kept asking tight questions to the batsmen. SA - 7/0 after 2 overs
6 runs came from the first over bowled by Washington Sundar. Quinton de Kock got a boundary in the first over, he's going to be crucial for the Proteas in this run chase.
Beuran Hendricks on his figures of 4-0-14-2: I was just keeping it simple. There was a bit in the wicket, so tried to make the most of it. There was a bit of swing in the air as well. Things just worked well for us. Guys stuck to it and brought it back nicely and this is a pretty good total to chase. I was a little bit off my game for a period, so I was working on my consistency.
Faf gives a thumbs up to the South African bowlers.
Great bowling effort 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 @Beuran_H13 @shamsi90 @Bjorn_Fortuin @andileluck19— Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) September 22, 2019
Not a brilliant batting effort from the Indians.
India’s long batting line up has been tested today. Marks are a bit like my Monday morning surprise tests in school 😲🤓 #INDvSA— Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) September 22, 2019
India's batting could be divided into two parts.
Indian innings......— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) September 22, 2019
First 7 overs: 62/1 (RPO 8.85), 6x4, 2x6
Next 13 overs: 72/8 (RPO 5.53), 4x4, 2x6#INDvSA
India finish their 20 overs at 134/9. South Africa bowlers have bowled magnificently tonight. Their batters need 135 to win this game.
Wicket! Hardik Pandya (14) hits it directly into David Miller's hands. Rabada gets another and India are 133/9 in 19.5 overs.
Out! Sundar is run out for 4 as he tries to sneak a quick single. Rabada's direct-hit ends his innings. India - 133/8 in 19.4 overs.
Wicket! Ravindra Jadeja top-edges Rabada and the bowler takes a skier off his own bowling. Good start to the final over for the Proteas. India - 127/7 in 19.1 overs
Four! Brilliant shot from Hardik Pandya towards cover region on the final ball of Phehlukwayo over. India - 127/6 in 19 overs.
9 runs came from that over bowled by Rabada. Good comeback from the pacer after getting hit for a maximum off Jadeja. India - 118/6 in 18 overs.
India are 109/6 in 17 overs. This isn't a batting performance they were hoping for.
4,0,0,1,0,0! Just 5 runs came from that over bowled by Phehlukwayo. India are 104/6 in 16 overs.
India are 99/6 in 15 overs. These aren't impressive figures from the Indian batters.
45-5 in the last 9 overs.....— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 22, 2019
Just four runs conceded by Tabraiz Shamsi and India are struggling at the moment. They are 97/5 in 14 overs.
Shamo goes for 12 in his first 2 balls, ends with 1-23 in his 4 overs!— Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) September 22, 2019
Well bowled boi!!!!! @shamsi90
A million-dollar question from Sunny G
This is gold from Sunny G 😁👌— BCCI (@BCCI) September 22, 2019
How is that for a KBC rendition, Sunny G Style 😎😎#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/ha3uBjusUp
Wicket! Fortuin bowls a wide and Shreyas Iyer (5) fails to read the ball and QDK stumps him. Two wickets perish in a single over for India. India - 92/5 in 12.5 overs.
Batting is a reaction to the bowlers action, pre-determined shot making has its perils.. even in #T20 ‘s #TeamIndia #INDvsSA #Pant #Iyer— subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) September 22, 2019
Wicket! Rishabh Pant (19) looks to hit Fortuin for a maximum but fails to clear it. Phehlukwayo takes a simple catch. India - 90/4 in 12.3
SIX!! Rishabh Pant hits Dwaine Pretorius for a maximum and released some pressure off him and his team. India - 87/3 in 12 overs. Protea bowlers have kept things tight for the Indian batters.
BIG WICKET!! Virat Kohli hits Rabada over mid-wicket and Phehlukwayo takes a well-judged catch near the boundary ropes. Uncharacteristic shot from the Indian skipper as he departs for 9. India - 68/3 in 8.3 overs.
After 8 overs, India are 66/2. There are two new batsmen in the middle. All eyes on Kohli and Pant now.
Wicket! Shikhar Dhawan (36) mistimes Shamsi and hits the ball high in the air, Bavuma takes a well-judged catch and ends the partnership. India - 63/2 after 7.2 overs.
End of 6th over, India are 55/1. This has been a decent start from the hosts on a high-scoring track.
SIX, SIX!! Shikhar Dhawan welcomes Tabraiz Shamsi with back-to-back maximums. Gabbar is roaring at the moment.
India - 41/1 after 5 overs against South Africa.
Top over from Beuran Hendricks as he concedes just 2 runs off it and also removed the dangerman Rohit Sharma cheaply. India - 24/1 in 3 overs
OUT!! Beuran Hendricks strikes in the first over as he gets rid of Rohit Sharma for 9. Rohit gets a thick edge off the pacer and gets caught at first slip by Reeza Hendricks. India - 22/1 after 2.2 overs.
Four, Four! Rohit Sharma gets off the mark with back-to-back boundaries off Rabada. This isn't an ideal start for Rabada.
Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma open innings for India. Dhawan gets off the mark with a boundary off Fortuin.
Most T20I appearances for India 98 MS Dhoni/ Rohit Sharma * 78 Suresh Raina 72 Virat Kohli 58 Yuvraj Singh 55 Shikhar Dhawan
.@ImRo45 now has 98* T20I appearances for #TeamIndia, the most by any player in an Indian shirt 🙌🏻🇮🇳#OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/dZiiJ3GEq6— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 22, 2019
Karnataka Government urges cricket fans to contribute for flood relief in the state.
#KarnatakaFloods - @CMofKarnataka makes an appeal to cricket fans to contribute to flood relief fund ahead of #INDvSA match at Chinnaswamy stadium. @imVkohli stands by @BSYBJP as KSCA donates Rs 10 lakh. No funds from centre yet. @NewIndianXpress @XpressBengaluru@santwana99 pic.twitter.com/Bul47NwXWN— Anusha Ravi (@anusharavi10) September 22, 2019
QDK: Will be a good wicket anyway, whether we batted or bowled. Just will have to try and compete, be the best players we can be. Last match was up and down for the team. Will try and come out and learn from our mistakes. One change - Hendricks comes in for Nortje, nice to have a leftie.
Kohli: Going to bat. Looks like a nice wicket. I know it's a ground where teams chase well. Even in the IPL, it's a chasing ground. Heading into the World T20 though, we need to improve areas as a team. We know we're one of the top chasing teams. Batting first is something we're also looking to strengthen. Results are always a priority, but we need to get out of our comfort zone also. Come the World Cup, toss is not in your control, you should be able to perform whether batting or bowling first. Have a few plans in mind, will be looking to executing those. Unchanged team.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini
South Africa (Playing XI): Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w/c), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks (in place of Anrich Nortje), Tabraiz Shamsi.
Toss Update: Virat Kohli wins toss, elects to bat first
All eyes on King Kohli.
Ready to Roar 🦁— BCCI (@BCCI) September 22, 2019
The King 👑 at Chinnaswamy #TeamIndia #INDvSA @imVkohli @Paytm pic.twitter.com/ycvwvYdZOb
Captain Kohli arrived at M Chinnaswamy for practice on the eve of the match.
📸📸#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/osfjWKXY9c— BCCI (@BCCI) September 21, 2019
