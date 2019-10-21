Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India Vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 3: Live Score: Proteas openers begin 2nd innings after India enforce follow-on

Live Blog
By

India Vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 3: Live Score: Proteas openers begin 2nd innings after India enforce follow-on

Ranchi, Oct 21: South Africa middle-order batsmen would be looking to offer some resistance to the Indian bowling line-up as they come out to bat on Day 3 of the third Test match here in Ranchi on Monday (October 21).

Faf du Plessis and Zubayr Hamza are the overnight batsmen for the tourists and they would resume batting from 9 for 2. Their openers Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock were dismissed cheaply by Indian pacers before stumps on Day 2.

Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Shami shined with the new ball for the hosts after their skipper Virat Kohli declared the innings at 497/9. Indian bowlers would now be looking for the remaining wickets and dismiss Proteas cheaply in their first innings.

Here are the live updates from the match on Day 3:

Auto Refresh Feeds

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, October 21, 2019, 9:32 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 21, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue