India vs South Africa, 3rd Test: Live Update: SA pacers rock India top order

Ranchi, October 19: India and South Africa will go head to head in the third Test at Ranchi here on Saturday (October 19). India are ahead 2-0 in the Test series after victories at Visakhapatnam and Pune.

There is nothing to suggest that India will not complete a series sweep at the JSCA Stadium and here's MyKhel's Live Update of the third Test between India and South Africa. Will India win the Test and clean sweep the series or will South Africa offer some late resistance? Keep following the Updates here.

Auto Refresh Feeds Post lunch session begins as Rahane and Rohit look to rebuild for India. It's lunch and India are 71 for three. Rohit and Rahane are at the crease and they have a big job at their hands. Big wicket, Anrich Nortje traps Virat Kohli leg before with a ball that was angled in. India are 39/3. India have lost Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara to Kagiso Rabada in this innings very early. Now all over to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. India 6/0 after the first over against South Africa who have made five changes frm the second Test squad. The visitors have made a few changes; Heinrich Klaasen and George Linde, make their debuts while Lungi Ngidi is back. SA XI: De Kock, Elgar, Hamza, Du Plessis, Bavuma, Klaasen, Linde, Piedt, Rabada, Nortje, Ngidi India have given Ishant Sharma a much-needed rest as Shahbaz Nadeem, a last-minute replacement for Kuldeep Yadav makes his debut India win toss, to bat first Welcome to MyKhel coverage of India vs South Africa 3rd Test from Ranchi. India are up 2-0 in the series and they will be eager to sweep the series and go further up in the World Test Championship points. Toss is about 30 minutes away.