India vs South Africa, 3rd Test: Live Update: Shami, Umesh rock SA after India made 497/9

Ranchi, October 20: India will be eager to continue their dominant ways on the second day of the third Test against South Africa at the JSCA International stadium here on Sunday (October 20). Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane had ground South Africa to the mat on Day 1 with a massive 185-run stand, a record fourth-wicket alliance for India against the Proteas.

India closed the opening day at 224 for three before skies opened up to stem the proceedings a few overs into the final session. But by then Rohit had made his sixth Test hundred, third in this series alone, and Rahane a stubborn 83 to take India to a position of strength.

Here's MyKhel's Live Updates of Day 2 from Ranchi of the India vs South Africa Test. Stay tuned.

