India vs South Africa, 3rd Test: Live Update: Hundreds by Rahane, Rohit power India ahead

Ranchi, October 20: India will be eager to continue their dominant ways on the second day of the third Test against South Africa at the JSCA International stadium here on Sunday (October 20). Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane had ground South Africa to the mat on Day 1 with a massive 185-run stand, a record fourth-wicket alliance for India against the Proteas.

India closed the opening day at 224 for three before skies opened up to stem the proceedings a few overs into the final session. But by then Rohit had made his sixth Test hundred, third in this series alone, and Rahane a stubborn 83 to take India to a position of strength.

Here's MyKhel's Live Updates of Day 2 from Ranchi of the India vs South Africa Test. Stay tuned.

Auto Refresh Feeds 150 for Rohit. He is making up for all that lost time in Test cricket 100 for Rahane with a single off Nortje. His 11th in Test cricket, first at home in three years. It was a fluent innings. 200 partnership between Rohit and Rahane Rahane and Rohit struck a boundary each, sweetly timed too. Right now the skies are clear at Ranchi. But Google weather says 87 per cent chances of rain in the post lunch session. Fingers crossed. Welcome to MyKhel coverage of Day 2 of the 3rd Test between India and South Africa. A quick reminder: India: 224/3. Rohit Sharma batting 117 and Ajinkya Rahane batting 83. Can India swell the advantage or will SA make a comeback?