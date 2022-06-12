India vs South Africa 4th T20I: Rajkot Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium Pitch, Weather, Boundary Length

Rajkot is one of the newest cricketing venues in India as its foundation stone was laid in 2008 and was opened to matches in 2013.

It is not a large stadium but houses some of the modern amenities and least to say a Lord’s modelled capsule press box.

It has some unique design elements too. Here we are offering some quick facts about the Rajkot Stadium ahead of the India vs South Africa match on June 17 such as boundary dimension, pitch and weather report.

Rajkot Stadium details

Capacity: 28000

Host Association: Saurashtra

Established: 2008, opened: 2013

Address: Khanderi, Jamnagar, Rajkot- 360110

Rajkot Stadium Boundary dimensions: 65-70 meters

Unique facts: This stadium has cantilever design and no pillar hinders even a single spectator.

This one of the rare cricket stadiums in India that has full roofing over spectators.

Rajkot Stadium pitch report

The pitch at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, is generally a flat one. The lowest T20I score here is 153, so we can expect a rather high-scoring match in the 4th T20I and a total around 180 would be a minimum prerequisite here to put pressure on opposition.

Rajkot Weather on June 17

The night temperature is measured around 32 degrees celsius and right now there is no rain threat to the match unless some last minute change in the westerlies.

T20I records at Rajkot Stadium

Most runs: Colin Munro (NZ): 109

Most runs (India): Rohit Sharma: 98

Highest score: Colin Munro: 109

For India: Rohit Sharma: 85

Most 6s: Colin Munro, Rohit Sharma: 7

Highest total: 202/4, India vs Australia

Lowest Total: 153/6, Bangladesh vs India

Most wickets: Trent Boult: 4

For India: R Vinay Kumar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzendra Chahal: 3.

Best economy: Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja: 5.75

Most dismissals (wk): Brad Haddin (Aus), Glenn Phillips (NZ): 2

Highest partnership: Rohit Sharma / Shikhar Dhawan: 118.

Most catches: Rohit Sharma: 2.

India’s T20I record at Rajkot

India have played 3 matches at this venue so far and hold a 3-1 record in favour of them. In 2013, India defeated Australia by 6 wickets while lost to New Zealand by 40 runs in 2017. In the latest match India played at the SCA, they beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets in 2019.