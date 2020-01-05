India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I, Live Score: Both teams look for a winning start in the new year at Guwahati

Guwahati, Jan 5: India and Sri Lanka will begin their campaign in the new year 2020 with the three-match T20I series starting Sunday (January 5) at the Barsapara Cricket Ground in Guwahati.

Both the teams would be raring to start the new year's first assignment with a win. Team India are coming from back-to-back series wins against Bangladesh and West Indies, while Sri Lanka's last performance in the shortest format when they faced Pakistan in the latter's backyard, would give them a lot of confidence to do well against India.

India must be bolstered by the return of pacer Jasprit Bumrah and senior opener Shikhar Dhawan for the series having recovered from their respective injuries. While Sri Lanka will be upbeat with the induction of senior-pro Angelo Mathews in the side.

The opening T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be an interesting one as the two teams are facing each other in this format after a long gap.

Here are the live updates from the 1st T20I: