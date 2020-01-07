India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I, Live Updates: Kuldeep, Saini blows rattle Lankan line-up

Indore, January 7: India will face Sri Lanka in the first T20I on Tuesday (January 7) with an eye on a series lead here at the Holkar Stadium. The first T20I between the two sides was abandoned without a ball being bowled at Guwahati on Sunday.

India might not make too many changes from the Playing XI that was named for the first T20I because the match did not take place. But they will be keen to know the fitness level Jasprit Bumrah and Shikhar Dhawan, who will open with KL Rahul in the absence of rested Rohit Sharma, achieved.

Bumrah and Dhawan made recoveries from their respective injuries and made comeback in this series. Will India take the lead or the Lankans under Malinga will offer some surprise? Follow MyKhel Live Updates here.

Auto Refresh Feeds Shardul Thakur gets two in one over. Dhananjaya de Silva and now Isuru Udana. SL are 130/8 Now Bumrah gets into act and gets rid of Dasun Shanaka for 7. Lanka are 118/6... Saini got his reward for change of pace and length. Bhanuka Rajapaksa edged him to Pant behind the wicket for 9. 100 for Lanka in 13.5 overs. But the issue is that they have lost nearly half of the top order batsmen Kuldeep has another one and this time the dangerous Kusal Perera. Gone Oshado Fernando, Kuldeep had him stumped by Pant for 10. 84/3 after 12 overs. Lanka hit first six of the innings -- a slog sleep off Sundar by Kusal Perera. It was a yorker at 147.5 kmph and Dhanushka Gunathilaka did not have much clue. Oshada Fernando is the new man Lanka brought up 50 in the 8th over. Kusal Perera is the new batsman Avishka Fernando is out, skying Sundar to Saini for 22. Avishka Fernando looks like a batsman for future here, playing some delectable shots. Lankan openers are looking confident too Bumrah bowled a low-key first over and has been replaced by Navdeep Saini. Avishka Fernando and Dhanushka Gunathilaka are openers for India. It was the first ball of 2020 for India in international cricket and it was a wide delivered by Bumrah. Playing XIs: Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (WK), Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Malinga(Captain) India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah TOSS: India win toss and they are bowling first. Both the teams have made no changes to the XI that they announced for the washed out first T20I on Sunday. Welcome to MyKhel coverage of 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka at Indore. The match starts at 7 PM IST and will be live on Star Sports Networls with Live Stream on HotStar. The toss is at 6.30 PM IST. Stay tuned.