India Vs West Indies: 1st ODI, Live Score: Rain delays toss in Guyana; both teams aim for winning start

By

India Vs West Indies: 1st ODI, Live Score: Both the teams aim for a winning start in Guyana; WI get Gayle boost

Guyana, Aug 8: India will now take on the West Indies in the 50-over format. The first ODI between the two teams will be played here on Thursday (August 8).

Virat Kohli and his band would be aiming to start the campaign on a winning note against Jason Holder-led side. Team India have had a dominant run against the Windies but they can't afford to take them lightly in their own backyard.

West Indies also have some big names in their squad and the Men In Maroon would be aiming for a winning start in a different format. Chris Gayle, Shai Hope and Jason Holder's presence in the side would strengthen Windies in the ODIs and it won't be easy for India in the ODIs.

Here are the live updates from the 1st ODI between India and West Indies:

07:02 pm

India have only suffered two defeats in their last 13 men's ODI matches against West Indies (W10, T1); winning each of the last three encounters in this format

06:34 pm

West Indies and India last met at the World Cup in Manchester; India beat the Windies by 125 runs after bowling them out for just 143 (June 27th, 2019).

06:34 pm

West Indies have lost four of their last five completed ODI games versus India on home soil (W1); this will be the first such meeting between these sides at this venue in Guyana.

06:33 pm

This is Kohli & Co.'s first ODI game since being knocked out of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 at the semi-final stage by New Zealand (18-run defeat); they had claimed wins in seven of their eight completed group games beforehand.

06:29 pm

Update: The news isn't good from Guyana for it is pouring at the venue at the moment. We are going to have a delayed toss.

06:28 pm

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the 1st ODI between India and West Indies.

Story first published: Thursday, August 8, 2019, 18:27 [IST]
