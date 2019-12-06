Cricket
India vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Live Update: Rahul departs after 50, Kohli reaches his fifty

Live Blog
By

India face West Indies in the first T20I
India face West Indies in the first T20I

Hyderabad, December 6: India will face reigning T20 world champions West Indies in the first of the three T20Is here at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium on Friday (December 6). India and Virat Kohli will be eager to take an early lead in the series and then carry on the momentum into the remainder of the series.

India are clear favouries considering they are playing in conditions familiar to them and have a good line-up. But West Indies cannot be written off entirely because they are the world champions in the shortest format and possess some players who are very much at home in T20s.

So, who will emerge winner at Hyderabad? Follow MyKhel Live Update.

10:14 pm

Pant got out for 18 and India are 178/3. Shreyas comes in

10:11 pm

For those wondering why Kohli made signing gesture

10:09 pm

We have seen third umpire calling no-balls three times. The system is undergoing a trial here.

10:04 pm

Kohli is slowly coming into his own -- that whipped flick off pads

09:56 pm

50 for Kohli with a six off Holder.

09:53 pm

Pant is the new man and he begins with a six off the very first ball

09:53 pm

It was a rather double-minded shot by Rahul off Pierre and landed safely in the hands of Pollard. Out for 62.

09:50 pm

Rahul holes out to Pollard for 62 off Pierre.

09:46 pm

50 for KL Rahul, his second in a row in T20I

09:38 pm

100 up for India in the 12th over, a top-edged six by Kohli off Holder

09:37 pm

Congrats KL Rahul

09:34 pm

Kohli is entirely fluent here 25 off 22 balls and he is trying hit the ball hard. The usual timing is not there.

09:14 pm

Six Power Play overs have ended and India made a 50/1

09:12 pm

Indai begin to accelerate now -- a six each by Kohli and Rahul

09:04 pm

Rohit was not comfortable from the beginning. And he heaved out for 8 to Hetmyer in the deep off Pierre

08:54 pm

Rahul strikes three fours off Holder. He was in brilliant form for Karnataka throughout the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

08:47 pm

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul open the innings for India. Sheldon Cottrell is opening for WI. India need to score 10.40 per over to chase this down

08:36 pm

WI made 207/5, a massive total that will require from some chase from India.

08:31 pm

200 up for WI with a massive Holder six

08:21 pm

Pollard out for 37 bowled by Chahal, second wicket in the over.

08:21 pm

Hetmyer sweeps Chahal straight to Rohit at deeo square leg. Out for 56

08:16 pm

Hetmyer has gone past 50, wonderful innings and Pollard looks ominous now, 2 sixes in a row

08:15 pm

Rohit Sharma drops now Pollard after he effected two good saves.

08:14 pm

India had also spilled two catches and Hetmyer was the beneficiary on both the occasions

08:01 pm

We are into the 14th over and already seen 10 sixes

07:57 pm

Hetmyer and Pollard continue the big-hitting spree as Windies score at more than 10 runs an over after 13 overs.

07:48 pm

Out! Brandon King, who charged down to Jadeja to get stumped.

07:35 pm

Hetmyer is new man

07:35 pm

Lewis was ousted by Sundar, a ball that was angled in wrapped his pads. Out for a 17-ball 40. WI are 66/2

07:26 pm

They are 57/1 after 5 overs, well over 11 an over

07:25 pm

50 for WI with a 6 by Lewis off Bhuvi

07:18 pm

Lewis is batting well at the moment

07:09 pm

13/1 and Chahar gets rid of Lendl Simmons with an outswinger

07:03 pm

India opens with offie Washington Sundar and Evin Lewis greeted him with a four and six off successive balls

06:37 pm

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal

06:33 pm

India win toss and they are bowling first

06:15 pm

Welcome to MyKhel coverage of the first T20I between India and West Indies at Hyderabad. Match starts at 7 pm and the toss is about 15 minutes away.

Story first published: Friday, December 6, 2019, 18:13 [IST]
