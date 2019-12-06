India vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Live Update: Rahul departs after 50, Kohli reaches his fifty

Hyderabad, December 6: India will face reigning T20 world champions West Indies in the first of the three T20Is here at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium on Friday (December 6). India and Virat Kohli will be eager to take an early lead in the series and then carry on the momentum into the remainder of the series.

India are clear favouries considering they are playing in conditions familiar to them and have a good line-up. But West Indies cannot be written off entirely because they are the world champions in the shortest format and possess some players who are very much at home in T20s.

Auto Refresh Feeds Pant got out for 18 and India are 178/3. Shreyas comes in For those wondering why Kohli made signing gesture Virat Kohli has just repeated Chadwick Walton’s notebook signing vs Keswrick Williams here in Hyderabad; #theatre. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) December 6, 2019 We have seen third umpire calling no-balls three times. The system is undergoing a trial here. Kohli is slowly coming into his own -- that whipped flick off pads 50 for Kohli with a six off Holder. Pant is the new man and he begins with a six off the very first ball It was a rather double-minded shot by Rahul off Pierre and landed safely in the hands of Pollard. Out for 62. Rahul holes out to Pollard for 62 off Pierre. 50 for KL Rahul, his second in a row in T20I 100 up for India in the 12th over, a top-edged six by Kohli off Holder Congrats KL Rahul MILESTONE 🚨



1000 T20I runs for @klrahul11 👏👏



He is the 7th Indian batsman to achieve this feat. pic.twitter.com/8oCWlpfDYg — BCCI (@BCCI) December 6, 2019 Kohli is entirely fluent here 25 off 22 balls and he is trying hit the ball hard. The usual timing is not there. Six Power Play overs have ended and India made a 50/1 Indai begin to accelerate now -- a six each by Kohli and Rahul Rohit was not comfortable from the beginning. And he heaved out for 8 to Hetmyer in the deep off Pierre Rahul strikes three fours off Holder. He was in brilliant form for Karnataka throughout the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul open the innings for India. Sheldon Cottrell is opening for WI. India need to score 10.40 per over to chase this down WI made 207/5, a massive total that will require from some chase from India. 200 up for WI with a massive Holder six Pollard out for 37 bowled by Chahal, second wicket in the over. Hetmyer sweeps Chahal straight to Rohit at deeo square leg. Out for 56 Hetmyer has gone past 50, wonderful innings and Pollard looks ominous now, 2 sixes in a row Rohit Sharma drops now Pollard after he effected two good saves. India had also spilled two catches and Hetmyer was the beneficiary on both the occasions We are into the 14th over and already seen 10 sixes Hetmyer and Pollard continue the big-hitting spree as Windies score at more than 10 runs an over after 13 overs. Out! Brandon King, who charged down to Jadeja to get stumped. Hetmyer is new man Lewis was ousted by Sundar, a ball that was angled in wrapped his pads. Out for a 17-ball 40. WI are 66/2 They are 57/1 after 5 overs, well over 11 an over 50 for WI with a 6 by Lewis off Bhuvi Lewis is batting well at the moment 13/1 and Chahar gets rid of Lendl Simmons with an outswinger India opens with offie Washington Sundar and Evin Lewis greeted him with a four and six off successive balls India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal India win toss and they are bowling first Welcome to MyKhel coverage of the first T20I between India and West Indies at Hyderabad. Match starts at 7 pm and the toss is about 15 minutes away.