India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Score: Must-win game for Pollard and band as Kohli & Co. look to wrap up series

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 8: After taking a 1-0 lead in the T20I series with a comfortable six-wicket win in the first match, Team India would be looking to continue the winning momentum as it takes on West Indies in the second T20I on Sunday (December 8) here at the Greenfield stadium.

Kieron Pollard-led West Indies, on the other hand, would be aiming to come back strongly and win this game to keep their hopes alive in the three-match series.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul played a vital role in the victory for India as they slammed half-centuries. Their bowlers, however, had an ordinary day at the office as the Windies batsmen made most of the placid Hyderabad track and posted 207 for 5 in the stipulated 20 overs.

Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Brandon King, and Evin Lewis batted brilliantly to propel their team to a huge total but it was their bowling that disappointed in a high-scoring game. The tourists would be looking to throw some challenge to the Indian bowlers again and an improved show from their bowlers for a better result.

Here are the live updates from the match:

This is going to be a second T20I in Thiruvananthapuram. The Sports Hub, Greenfield Stadium at Kariavattom in Thiruvananthapuram...#INDvsWI #IndvWI

One T20I match was played here on 7 Nov 2017 vs the Kiwis. It was an eight over a side game, with India winning by 6 runs! pic.twitter.com/zG4vT8g2Y0 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 8, 2019