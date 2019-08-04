India vs West Indies 2019: Probable India XI For 2nd T20I on August 4

Navdeep Saini was the star performer in the low-scoring first T20I. India restricted Windies to a paltry 95/9 in the stipulated 20 overs but they also had a horrible day with the bat as the visitors lost six wickets in the run chase. India eventually won the match in the 18th over but the shot selection of their batters was questioned.

Here's the Probable India XI for the second T20I:

Rohit Sharma: India's vice captain looked in sublime touch in the match and it seemed he carried his form from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. However, Rohit was dismissed for 24 while attempting an ambitious stroke against Sunil Narine. Team would be hoping for a better performance from Rohit on Sunday.

Shikhar Dhawan: The left-handed opener was playing his first match after recovering from the thumb injury he sustained during the World Cup. Dhawan, however, couldn't do much with his bat as he was trapped in front for 1 by Sheldon Cottrell.

Virat Kohli: The Indian captain scored a slow 19 off 29 deliveries but just like Rohit he too had a soft dismissal and left his team languishing in trouble. Kohli was also dismissed by Cottrell when the scoreboard read 69-5. The skipper would be aiming to produce an improved show on Sunday.

Rishabh Pant: The left-handed wicket-keeper has a unique opportunity of cementing his position in the side as MS Dhoni's successor. But Pant didn't do any justice with his batting as he dismissed for a golden duck while attempting an ambitious stroke on the very first ball he faced. Pant will have to learn to not let these chances slip away from his hands.

Manish Pandey: Making his comeback in the side after sometime, the Karnataka cricketer looked in control and steadied India's ship. Manish Pandey scored valuable 19 off 14 deliveries but he too was dismissed in an uncharacteristic fashion and put his team under pressure.

Krunal Pandya: The all-rounder had a decent outing with bat as well as with the ball in the first T20I. He grabbed a wicket and also scored crucial 12 runs. But the left-handed batsman would be hoping for an even better performance on Sunday.

Ravindra Jadeja: The all-rounder also had a fine game as he was the most economical bowler for his team and later remained unbeaten till the end to take his team off the finish line.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The senior speedster was leading the team's pace battery and brought in all his experience to trouble West Indies top-order in the powerplay itself. Bhuvneshwar finished with figures of 4-0-19-2 and removed Evin Lewis pretty early. Bhuvneshwar would be hoping for another such show with the ball.

Washington Sundar: The young off-spinner had a dream start to the tour as he was asked to open the bowling for India and made immediate impact. Sundar got the wicket of Windies opener John Campbell for duck on the second ball of the innings and laid a solid foundation for the rest of the bowlers to capitalise. Sundar also hit the winning six for his team as he was promoted over Bhuvneshwar in the batting order.

Khaleel Ahmed: The left-arm pacer also had a good outing with the ball as he too bowled economically. He conceded just 9 runs from the two overs he bowled and got a wicket as well.

Navdeep Saini: The Delhi-speedster was making his international debut and impressed all by returning with match-winning figures of 4-1-17-3. On a pitch that seemed to favour the spinners, it was Saini who did the bulk of damage to the Windies batters.