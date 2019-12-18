India Vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Centurions Rohit, Rahul; Pant-Iyer cameos propel India to 387/5

Visakhapatnam, Dec 18: Team India will be eager to level the series on Wednesday (December 18) in Visakhapatnam after a disappointing performance with both bat and ball in the first ODI. An upbeat West Indies, on the other hand, would be looking to go all guns blazing to win the game and clinch their first ODI series win on the Indian soil after 17 years.

It is unlikely that Virat Kohli & Co. will introduce major changes to the side but the team management might consider bringing in Yuzvendra Chahal to pair with Kuldeep Yadav as Shivam Dube leaked runs in the first match. India have enough batting meat up the order to compensate for the loss of an all-rounder.

The home side would hope for a bigger effort from the top three - Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli - to reach a total that is beyond the big-hitting West Indians.

The likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell have competed with India on equal terms and they will hope for another good, tight team effort to register a rarely-seen series win on these shores.

Here are the live updates from the match: