India Vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Centurions Rohit, Rahul; Pant-Iyer cameos propel India to 387/5

Visakhapatnam, Dec 18: Team India will be eager to level the series on Wednesday (December 18) in Visakhapatnam after a disappointing performance with both bat and ball in the first ODI. An upbeat West Indies, on the other hand, would be looking to go all guns blazing to win the game and clinch their first ODI series win on the Indian soil after 17 years.
It is unlikely that Virat Kohli & Co. will introduce major changes to the side but the team management might consider bringing in Yuzvendra Chahal to pair with Kuldeep Yadav as Shivam Dube leaked runs in the first match. India have enough batting meat up the order to compensate for the loss of an all-rounder.
The home side would hope for a bigger effort from the top three - Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli - to reach a total that is beyond the big-hitting West Indians.
The likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell have competed with India on equal terms and they will hope for another good, tight team effort to register a rarely-seen series win on these shores.
Here are the live updates from the match:
7 runs came from Shardul Thakur's first over. WI reach 8/0 after 2 overs.
Dropped! KL Rahul puts Shai Hope down at second slip. Deepak Chahar had given India a breakthrough in the first over itself. India's fielding has been tad disappointing in this entire series.
2nd innings! West Indis openers Evin Lewis and Shai Hope are into the middle to begin run chase. Deepak Chahar starts with the first new ball for India.
0,4,Wd,4,4,0,1! 14 runs came from the final over as INDIA post mammoth 387/5 in 50 overs against West Indies in Vizag.
Pitch full of runs but West Indies will need a mega partnership in the top order, a la India, to make a fist of this run chase— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 18, 2019
Wicket! Shreyas Iyer's came comes to an end for 53. Tight over from Cottrell as he concedes just 5 off it and also got a wicket. India - 373/5 in 49 overs.
WICKET! Rishabh Pant (39 off 16 balls) departs after a quickfire knock. Paul gets the wicket. India - 365/4 in 47.3 overs.
24 balls— ICC (@ICC) December 18, 2019
73 runs
Incredible hitting from Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant 🤯 #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/LCDJOA6HIs
1b&nb, 1, SIX, SIX, FOUR, SIX,SIX!! Shreyas Iyer has joined the party and Windies bowlers are looking for a reprieve from the carnage. INDIA - 363/3 in 47 overs.
6,0,4,6,4,4!!! 24 runs came from that Cottrell over. RISHABH PANT 🔥 🔥 🔥 is showing how dangerous he could be on his Day. India - 332/3 in 46 overs
SIX!!! Pant is on fire!! He's hit three maximums in 8 deliveries he faced.
SIX!! Make it two. Pant hammers Joseph for the second maximum of the over. India reaches 308/3 in 45 overs.
SIX!! Rishabh Pant hits Joseph for a maximum to bring 300 up for India.
Heart-break for MI fans as Rohit Sharma misses out on another 200 in ODI.
Well played, Ro 👏 https://t.co/G9UlIDxUH5— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 18, 2019
WICKET!! Rohit Sharma's imperious knock comes to an end at 159. The opener edges Cottrell and Hope pouches the ball comfortably. India - 292/3 in 43.3 overs.
Most.....in ODIs:— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) December 18, 2019
50+: 145 by Sachin Tendulkar
100s: 49 by Sachin Tendulkar
150s: 8 by Rohit Sharma
200s: 3 by Rohit Sharma#INDvWI #INDvsWI
Highest individual scores for India in ODIs 2013: Rohit Sharma (209) 2014: Rohit Sharma (264) 2015: Rohit Sharma (150) 2016: Rohit Sharma (171*) 2017: Rohit Sharma (208*) 2018: Rohit Sharma (162) 2019: Rohit Sharma (155*) - batting
Fifty run partnership between Rohit and Iyer. Iyer's contribution has been only of 14.
SIXXXXXXX! 🔥🔥🔥 ROHIT SHARMA brings up his 150 with a maximum. This is his 8th 150-plus score in the ODIs.
Stop what you are doing. Watch Rohit Sharma teeing off— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 18, 2019
Four! Shreyas Iyer welcomes him with a boundary.
SIX!! Rohit Sharma flicks Paul and gets a maximum between fine leg and mid-wicket. This is pure class and timing from the Hitman.
INDIA - 260/2 after 40 overs.
WICKET!! VIRAT KOHLI falls for a GOLDEN DUCK. Kieron Pollard gets the wicket of the Indian captain. India - 232/2 in 37.3 overs.
Shocker. Kohli dismissed first ball! How much will this affect India’s run scoring momentum?— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 18, 2019
WICKET! KL Rahul departs for 102 as he's caught in the deep by Roston Chase. Joseph breaks the 227-run opening stand in the 37th over. India 227/1 in 37 overs.
100! Third ODI century for KL Rahul.
200 up for India and with that Rohit and Rahul have completed 200-run stand between them as well.
Rohit Sharma's Innings Progression in ODIs - Strike Rate— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) December 18, 2019
1-50 runs : 76.4
51-100 runs : 108.2
101-150 runs : 151.0
151+ runs : 256.4
Rohit paces his innings exceptionally well as he goes past each 50 run landmark in the format.#INDvWI
Most ODI 100s in a calendar year: 9 Sachin Tendulkar (1998) 7 Sourav Ganguly (2000) 7 David Warner (2016) 7 ROHIT SHARMA (2019)
100!! 28th ODI CENTURY FOR HITMAN off 107 deliveries. 7th ODI CENTURY in 2019 for the Mumbaikar. What a year this has been for Rohit?
India 196/0 after 33 overs. Rohit - 98* | Rahul - 92*.
Four & SIX! A boundary followed by a maximum from Rohit Sharma off Pierre and he gets to 97*
Four! Rohit dispatches the short-pitched delivery from Joseph straight down the ground and the ball fell inches short of the boundary.
After 30 overs, India reach 170 without loss. The hosts have done extremely well so far.
Four! Sweep shot from Rohit Sharma off Pierre and crowd at Vizag continues to be entertained. Hetmyer's looks frustrated for he gave the Indian opener a breather in the previous over.
Dropped! Rohit skies Roston Chase but Shimron Hetmyer failed to catch the ball. Reprieve for the Indian opener who hasn't been in his elements today for he has played a lot of rash shots in this innings.
150 comes up for India in 25.3 overs.
Dangerous Duo! Rohit-Rahul have converted their last four fifty-plus stands into century stands!
50+ partnerships for Rohit & Rahul in ODIs - 85, 136*, 180, 189, 127*. They've converted each of their last four fifty-plus stands into century stands. Great batting together by these. #INDvWI https://t.co/aF6dF5Dab8— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) December 18, 2019
Four! Rohit Sharma brings up his 43rd fifty with a boundary. He faced 67 deliveries to reach the 50-run mark. The opener hasn't been in the best of his form today but still managed to notch up a half-century.
Excellent shot! KL Rahul cuts Keemo Paul and gets a boundary.
KLRahul's cutting is his hallmark and he plays it really well. Seems to need less space outside off than most.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 18, 2019
Four! Rohit Sharma hits Joseph and the ball goes one bounce into the fence. 100 up for India. Another 100-run partnership between these two.
100-run solid partnership between the openers 👏👏— BCCI (@BCCI) December 18, 2019
Live - https://t.co/vMQ3STYMIH #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/HG4YLEsxOw
Quiet over from Alzarri Joseph, who bowls a maiden to Rohit Sharma. India are 96 for 0 in 19 overs.
Drinks break! India reach 93/0 after 17 overs. This is a fine start for the hosts.
SIX!! KL Rahul hits Pierre over long-on for a flat-six and goes to 49*
After 15 overs, India reach 83 without loss.
11000 LIST A RUNS FOR ROHIT SHARMA
Most ODI runs in a calendar year for Rohit Sharma getting past 1000-run mark in a calendar year: 1300*in 2019 | 1293 in 2017 | 1196 in 2013 | 1030 in 2018
1300 ODI RUNS FOR ROHIT SHARMA in 2019. He's the leading run-scorer in the 50-over format this year.
Rohit-Rahul partnership has been impressive all this year.
Rohit Sharma & KL Rahul - Partnership in ODIs in 2019— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) December 18, 2019
Innings - 10
Runs - 730
50+ Stands - 5
100+ Stands - 3
Average - 81.1
Scoring Rate - 5.50 rpo
No Indian pair has scored more runs in ODIs this year compared to Rohit & Rahul.#INDvWI
SIX!! Rohit Sharma hits his first maximum of the day as he pulls Joseph for a biggie.
West Indies captain Pollard introduces pacer Alzarri Joseph in the attack to break the partnership between Rohit and Rahul.
India reach 55 without loss at the end of 10 overs. It has been a steady start for the hosts in Vizag.
KL Rahul charges down the ground and hammers Pierre for a maximum to bring up Team India's fifty.
SIX!! Holder bowls outside off stump and KL Rahul slices it over covers for a maximum. India reach 33/0 after 6 overs.
Four! Rahul gets a thick edge from his bat and the ball raced quickly towards the boundary. India 16/0 after 3 overs.
Kharry Pierre is making his ODI debut for West Indies.
Khary Pierre makes his debut for West Indies in ODI today! #MeninMaroon #INDvWI #ItsOurGame pic.twitter.com/IlEphJQT9v— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) December 18, 2019
Four! Short-pitched delivery bowled on the leg stumps by Cottrell and Rohit pulls him for a boundary.
Single to KL Rahul and he gets off the mark too.
End of the 1st over! India 3/0.
2! Rohit gets off the mark with a double.
1st innings: Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are into the middle to open India's innings. Sheldon Cottrell starts with the new ball for West Indies.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav.
Kohli: We wanted to field first. This is a ground where we have chased well. The pitch is better to play on than the last game. I think the dew was a massive factor in the last game. Hetmyer played brilliantly and Hope as well. We need to be more brave and bring in the intensity to the game. It boils down to small things. Our overseas record has been better. Shivam Dube misses out and Shardul Thakur comes in.
West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Khary Pierre.
Pollard: We are going to field first. Sometimes you don't know how the surface plays, so better to know what you are chasing. We have to deal with what is in the present. We have two changes: Evin Lewis is back and Pierre.
Toss: West Indies have won the toss and have opted to field.
A must-win game for India.
All set for the 2nd ODI against West Indies. A must win game for #TeamIndia.— BCCI (@BCCI) December 18, 2019
Toss coming up in 10.#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/Lc83yyT5KO
Last time an ODI game was played here in 2018 and it was also between these two sides. But the match ended in a tie.
The Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium at Visakhapatnam.— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 17, 2019
The last ODI game here was also btw #IndvWI #IndvsWI in Oct 2018.
The match ended in a tie - India 321/6 WI 321/7
The Chennai tormentors Shai Hope 123* & Shimron Hetmyer 94 put on 143 (119b) for 4th wkt!😱 pic.twitter.com/mC4NbsdXdT
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here