India vs WI: 2nd T20I: Live Score: Cottrell comes back strongly as Windies restrict India to 167/5; Rohit scores 67

Florida, Aug 4: India and West Indies are taking on each other in the second Twenty20 International at the Central Broward Stadium in Florida on Sunday (August 4). Virat Kohli-led Indian side claimed a nervy win over West Indies in the first T20I on Saturday (August 3).
Kohli and his band would be looking to win the second T20I against Carlos Brathwaite and his men to clinch the series when they come out to play for the second time in 24 hours. However, the hosts would be aiming to produce a clinical show and defeat India and keep the three-T20I series alive.
Navdeep Saini was the star performer in the low-scoring first T20I. India restricted Windies to a paltry 95/9 in the stipulated 20 overs but they also had a horrible day with the bat as the visitors lost six wickets in the run chase. India eventually won the match in the 18th over but the shot selection of their batters was questioned.
Batsmen from both the sides performed badly in the game and would be eager to play big innings.
Here are the live updates from the 2nd T20I:
Wicket! Bhuvneshwar Kumar takes a return catch to dismiss Evin Lewis for a duck. Brilliant catch from Bhuvneshwar as he made a full stretch dive to catch the ball. WI - 2/1 after 1.2 overs.
Wd,0,0,0,0,0,0! Tidy first over by Washington Sundar as he concedes just 1 from it. WI - 1/0 after 1 over.
2nd innings! Evin Lewis and Sunil Narine are out in the middle to open innings for WI. Washington Sundar to open bowling for India.
End of the innings! India post 167/5 in 20 overs. 20 runs came in the final over. Brilliant hitting in the 20th over by Krunal and Jadeja. Rohit Sharma top-scores 67.
Ravindra Jadeja joins the party as he hammers a six off Keemo Paul.
SIX, SIX!! Krunal Pandya hammers Keemo Paul for back-to-back maximums. Brilliant shots from the left-handed batsman. India - 159/5 in 19.2 overs
6 runs conceded by Cottrell from his final over of the spell. India - 147/5 after 19 overs.
Wicket! Manish Pandey (6) edges the short-pitched bouncer from Cottrell and Pooran takes a simple catch. India - 143/5 in 18.3 overs. The middle-order has once again disappointed.
Kohli in T20Is since 2017 Vs Left arm seamers: Inns - 14, Average - 16.0, Dismissals - 5.
Vs Right arm seamers : Inns - 22, Average - 48.0, Dismissals - 7
Out! Virat Kohli (28) has been clean bowled by Cottrell and West Indies have made a brilliant comeback in the game. India - 132/4 in 16.2 overs. Cottrell clearly has Kohli's number as he's dismissed the Indian captain twice in two days.
Wicket of Pant and just 4 singles conceded by Thomas from his final over. India - 130/3 in 16 overs. They still have a lot of batting left, will be interesting how Kohli approaches the remaining overs.
Wicket! Rishabh Pant (4) plays yet another rash shot and pays the price. He's caught in the deep by Pollard. Thomas gets another wicket. India - 126/3 in 15.1 overs.
9 runs came from Sunil Narine's over. India - 126/2 in 15 overs.
In T20I cricket: Most Runs - Rohit Sharma (Kohli @ No.2) Most 100s - Rohit Sharma Most Fifties - Virat Kohli (Rohit @ No.2) Most Sixes - Rohit Sharma Most Fours - Virat Kohli
Big Wicket! Rohit Sharma (67) top-edges Thomas and Hetmyer takes a simple catch to end his knock. 48-run stand between Rohit and Virat comes to an end. Not an ideal situation to lose a wicket as the pitch isn't that easy to bat on and the new batsman will have to spend some time into the middle to settle. India - 115/2 in 13.5 overs.
13 runs came from that over bowled by Brathwaite and India reach 111/1 after 13 overs. Rohit is looking dangerous, Virat is also in his elements.
Rohit is now toying with the Windies pacers as he chips Brathwaite over the cow corner for another maximum.
SIX!!! Virat Kohli too joins the party as he hammers Pierre for a maximum straight down the ground.
FIFTY!! Rohit Sharma brings up another sublime half-century. 17th of his T20I career. India - 87/1 after 11 overs.
Milestone Alert!! RO'HITMAN' Sharma (106) surpasses Chris Gayle (105) to smash most SIXES in T20Is.
Just five runs conceded by Khary Pierre from his first over. India - 77/1 after 10 overs.
Dhawan dismissed in identical fashion in two innings.
Twice in two innings Dhawan has been dismissed in the same fashion....Identical shots, different bowlers. #WIvIND— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 4, 2019
Out! Shikhar Dhawan (23) is clean bowled by Keemo Paul and West Indies have got the first breakthrough. Both Paul and Dhawan play for the same IPL franchise and the bowler has got the better off him. India - 67/1 after 7.5 overs.
After 7 overs, India are 61/0. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have stitched 10th fifty-plus stand between themselves in T20I. They are only behind Martin Guptill-Kane Williamson with 11 50-plus stands.
Windies fans are cheering up their team at Central Broward Stadium.
#WIvIND Maroon Fans are ready to Bring D Fire!🔥🔥🔥#WIRally #MenInMaroon #ItsOurGame pic.twitter.com/mO92oO2TSj— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 4, 2019
Carlos Brathwaite will be bowling the seventh over for West Indies. The fifty-partnership between Rohit and Shikhar has been brilliant so far.
50! Fifty partnership between Rohit and Shikhar for the first wicket. India - 52/0 after 6 overs.
SIX!!! Rohit Sharma flicks the slower one from Keemo Paul and gets his first maximum of the match. Hitman has equalled Gayle's 105 T20I sixes record.
Keemo Paul will bowl the final over of the powerplay.
Four! Shikhar Dhawan ends a tidy first over from Sunil Narine with a boundary. India - 39/0 after 5 overs.
4,2,4! Rohit Sharma is looking to up the ante. Cottrell has leaked 10 runs on the first three deliveries.
Four! Upper-cut from Shikhar Dhawan and he gets a boundary. India - 21/0 after 3 overs.
Four! Loose delivery from Thomas and Rohit flicks it towards midwicket for his second boundary of the match.
Wd,0,0,Wd,0,0,Wd,0,0! Rohit couldn't score any runs in that over bowled by Cottrell, but India got three runs in extras. India - 9/0 after 2 overs
BIG APPEAL! Pooran wants a review. Brathwaite goes for it. And Windies lose it. No deviation means no spike. Dhawan's safe
FOUR: A boundary to get the innings started. Rohit whips this off his hip to the fine leg boundary.
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan open as Oshane Thomas has been handed the new ball.
All set here. Will Windies be able to tie the T20 series here?
Mumbai Indians teammates go head to head today! But can Windies Cricket tie the series with the Indian Cricket Team ??? #WIvIND #Rally #MenInMaroon #CricketPlayedLouder pic.twitter.com/1b07yuIgir— CPL T20 (@CPL) August 4, 2019
India Playing XI:
2nd T20I. India XI: R Sharma, S Dhawan, V Kohli, R Pant, M Pandey, K Pandya, R Jadeja, W Sundar, B Kumar, K Ahmed, N Saini https://t.co/ncZaVLd6DU #WIvInd— BCCI (@BCCI) August 4, 2019
Windies Playing XI:
The #MenInMaroon that will be out on the park today. Good luck boys! 👊🏾🤞🏾#WIvIND #ItsOurGame pic.twitter.com/JH9I3phg0B— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 4, 2019
Captain’s at the toss: Virat Kohli: Looks like a pretty okay wicket today. All that moisture from yesterday is gone and the pitch is going to get slower and slower. I think the first six overs the ball will come on nicely, so that's a good time to lay a platform. You have to think on your feet on a pitch like this. Carlos Brathwaite: It looks a better wicket. We still think there will be some moisture. It shouldn't change too much over 20 overs. We need to put in a similar performance in the field like yesterday and improve on our batting. The message has been to keep the positive intent, but just assess better and communicate better.
Meanwhile West Indies have named only one change. Khary Pierre comes in place of Campbell as they look to add to their spin stock. Sunil Narine will open the batting.
Toss: India captain Virat Kohli wins toss, elects to bat first. India play with unchanged XI.
Preparations in full swing at Florida.
🌴v 🇮🇳#WIvIND It's the 2nd T20I today. Let's get em boys!👊🏾 #WIRally #MenInMaroon #ItsOurGame pic.twitter.com/oEhVlbnaM2— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 4, 2019
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here