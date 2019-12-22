Cricket
India Vs West Indies, 3rd ODI, Live Score: Kohli wins toss, invites Pollard to bat; Saini debuts for India

Cuttack, December 22: With an aim to clinch the series, India and West Indies take on each other in the third and final ODI here on Sunday (December 22).

Virat Kohli and his boys would be looking to end the year on a positive note by winning the series while Kieron Pollard-led Windies team would be aiming to end the 17-year-long drought of winning an ODI series on Indian soil.

The Men In Maroon had taken a 1-0 lead after a comfortable win in the first match at Chennai and India came back strongly in the second match to level the series at Visakhapatnam.

Kohli & band would require another force effort to get past the Caribbeans in the series decider at the Barabati Stadium.

India will be forced to make a change as pacer Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the third ODI with an injury. Navdeep Saini has joined the squad as a replacement. It remains to be seen whether India will make the straight swap of bringing in Saini or opt to field all-rounder Shivam Dube.

West Indies have shown that they have the skills and personnel to challenge in the shorter formats of the game. But they will require a bit more concerted effort to keep India on the backfoot.

Here are the live updates from the match:

01:03 pm

3rd ODI: India have won the toss and have opted to field in Cuttack.

01:02 pm

Pitch report, Sunil Gavaskar and Murali Kartik: The spinners will like this pitch, there are some cracks and it might open up. It's a little soft underneath, will help the ball to grip and turn. Dew is always a factor here, it will be a consideration for the team winning the toss'.

01:00 pm

Navdeep Saini gets his ODI cap.

Story first published: Sunday, December 22, 2019, 12:52 [IST]
