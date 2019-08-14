Cricket
India vs West Indies: 3rd ODI: Live Score: Fifty up Kohli guides India's chase

Live Blog
By

India eye ODI series win over West Indies
India eye ODI series win over West Indies

Trinidad, August 14: India will face West Indies in the third and final ODI here at Port of Spain on Wednesday (August 14). India had won the second ODI quite convincingly and will be looking to wrap the series.

And West Indies will be keen to level the series with a win here. But for that they need to produce a vastly improved effort with both bat and ball. Here's MyKhel Live Score of India vs West Indies third ODI.

02:41 am

50 partnership between Kohli and Shreyas

02:41 am

Shreyas Iyer carts three momentum shifting sixes off Fabian Allen and Roston Chase.

02:35 am

50 for Kohli

02:27 am

100 for India in the 16th over

02:19 am

2 wickets in 2 balls for WI. First Dhawan gave a charge to Fabian Allen only to give Keemo Paul a catch and in the very next ball Pant went for a horrendous charge and Keemo Paul was back in business.

02:02 am

50 runs between Kohli and Dhawan in 42 balls

01:50 am

50 up for India in the 7th over with a Kohli 4 off Roach,

01:35 am

Rohit looked good at crease but a run out ends his stint

01:27 am

back to back 4s for Dhawan too off Holder

01:21 am

Rohit Sharma starts with a 4 off Roach. All eyes will be on Dhawan too, who has failed to kick on in T20Is and ODIs

01:18 am

India need 255 in 35 overs to win the series as per DLS method

01:11 am

End of WI innings and they made 240/7. Competitive score.

12:58 am

Two more wickets as WI are not getting a defining start

12:34 am

Wishes to you all from MyKhel team too. Happy Independence Day

12:34 am

Independence Day wishes from Indian cricketers who are in faraway West Indies.

12:31 am

Kedar Jadhav saved a surefire four runs with a tremendous dive near widish second slip

12:30 am

Now Jadeja into the act. Brilliant bowling too. After two deliveries that went away he bowled a rather straight one and deceived Hope who played the wrong line

12:22 am

Hetmyer got cleaned up by Mohammed Shami after the game (a correction it is 35-overs-a-side not 32)

11:56 pm

Play will resume shortly and it will be 32--over-a-side game

11:08 pm

The rain intensifies now

10:48 pm

Oh! Its raining again

10:40 pm

Fingers crossed

10:12 pm

It has stopped raining. And the groundsmen are removing covers. But we will have to wait a bit longer for resumption.

09:51 pm

Sounding not too good.

09:31 pm

Oops! Rain backs again

09:31 pm

Oops! Rain backs again

09:25 pm

Rain has waned off and play to begin at 12.00 local time

09:04 pm

Rain interrupts the match again when Windies are 158 for two in 22 overs. Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer are at the crease

08:34 pm

Now some 'normal' cricket is being played out there

08:27 pm

Big wicket of Gayle. Khaleel Ahmed gets the big man in his last ODI outing for WI. Kohli takes a fine catch and Gayle is out for 72. Entertaining innings

08:19 pm

Chahal brings breakthrough as he ousts Evin Lewis. Windies are 115/1.

08:08 pm

50 for Gayle, 100 for Windies in the 10th over. All with a 6 off Khaleel Ahmed. He celebrated it with a 6 and four in a row. Savage!

07:55 pm

Lewis followed it up with a four the next ball

07:55 pm

Khaleel Ahmed comes into attack and was welcomed by a 6 by Lewis.

07:51 pm

50 up for Windies in 6.1 overs. And Gayle celebrates it with a four off Bhuvi

07:48 pm

4, 4, 2, 4 by Gayle off Shami. It was a big over. 20 runs

07:44 pm

Now, Gayle hammers Shami for a 6 over his head

07:44 pm

Lewis punished Bhuvneshwar for 4, 4, and 6 and Windies seek momentum.

07:28 pm

It wasn't a big break. Play resumes. And Gayle starts off with a boundary

07:08 pm

Ih its is drizzing now in Trinidad. Just after Gayle hit Shami for 6

06:36 pm

Windies have two changes -- Cottrell and Oshane Thomas are out and Fabian Allen and Keemo Paul are coming in

06:35 pm

West Indies (Playing XI): Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Keemo Paul

06:35 pm

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed. Virat Kohli: Not a bad thing at all, the toss is not in your control mostly. It's an opportunity to come out here and execute our skill-sets. We spoke about in the last game, how after a drinks break, we lost our way. One change. Chahal comes in for Kuldeep Yadav.

06:35 pm

Windies win toss and they are batting first.

06:18 pm

Welcome to MyKhel's Live Coverage of the third and final ODI between India and West Indies at Trinidad. India are up 1-0 in the series with a win in the second match after the first match was rained off. Can they complete the series win or will West Indies square the series? Toss is about 10 minutes away.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 18:13 [IST]
