India vs West Indies: 3rd ODI: Live Score: Fifty up Kohli guides India's chase

Trinidad, August 14: India will face West Indies in the third and final ODI here at Port of Spain on Wednesday (August 14). India had won the second ODI quite convincingly and will be looking to wrap the series.

And West Indies will be keen to level the series with a win here. But for that they need to produce a vastly improved effort with both bat and ball. Here's MyKhel Live Score of India vs West Indies third ODI.