Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs West Indies: 3rd ODI: Live Score: Kohli and band eyes series win

Live Blog
By

India eye ODI series win over West Indies
India eye ODI series win over West Indies

Trinidad, August 14: India will face West Indies in the third and final ODI here at Port of Spain on Wednesday (August 14). India had won the second ODI quite convincingly and will be looking to wrap the series.

And West Indies will be keen to level the series with a win here. But for that they need to produce a vastly improved effort with both bat and ball. Here's MyKhel Live Score of India vs West Indies third ODI.

Auto Refresh Feeds
06:36 pm

Windies have two changes -- Cottrell and Oshane Thomas are out and Fabian Allen and Keemo Paul are coming in

06:35 pm

West Indies (Playing XI): Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Keemo Paul

06:35 pm

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed. Virat Kohli: Not a bad thing at all, the toss is not in your control mostly. It's an opportunity to come out here and execute our skill-sets. We spoke about in the last game, how after a drinks break, we lost our way. One change. Chahal comes in for Kuldeep Yadav.

06:35 pm

Windies win toss and they are batting first.

06:18 pm

Welcome to MyKhel's Live Coverage of the third and final ODI between India and West Indies at Trinidad. India are up 1-0 in the series with a win in the second match after the first match was rained off. Can they complete the series win or will West Indies square the series? Toss is about 10 minutes away.

More INDIA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 18:13 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 14, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue