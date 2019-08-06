India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Live score: India limit Windies to 146/6

Guyana, August 6: With the T20I the series already pocketed with wins in the first two T20Is in Florida, India are likely to experiment with their line-up in pursuit of a whitewash when they take on an embattled West Indies in the third and final T20I here on Tuesday (August 6).

Their performance wasn't the most fluent in the first match but Virat Kohli and his men were back to being a dominant force in the second match, though, the outcome was decided by the Duckworth-Lewis method after thunderstorm and consequent rain did not allow the game to continue. So, will India be able to perform a whitewash or can the Windies salvage some pride? Follow MyKhel Live Update.