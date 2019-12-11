India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Live updates: Rohit, Rahul slam fifties as India steam ahead

Mumbai, December 11: India and West Indies will face each other at the Wankhede Stadium here on Wednesday (December 11) with eyes firmly set on a series victory. India had won the first T20I at Hyderabad by six wickets but Windies responded with an even more facile eight-wicket victory in the second match at Thiruvananthapuram.

Both the teams have several questions to answer in their quest for a series win, and who will stand tall at the Wankhede? Follow MyKhel Live Updates to find out about the match.

Auto Refresh Feeds India are 116/0 after 10 overs. Now 50 for KL Rahul off 29 balls. Woah! 50 for Rohit and 100 for India and call came through two sixes by the opener off Khary Pierre 72 for 0 after 6 overs. Some breathtaking shot-making by Rohit and Rahul Incredible shot by Rahul, a flick of the wrist and the ball went into the third man stand off Kesrick Williams Evin Lewis almost pulled off a sensational catch at deep off Rohit but could not complete as he threw the ball back into ground before tipping over the boundary line India go past 50 in 4.2 overs. Both Rohit and Rahul are firing here -- simple aim, take as much from Power Play Chris Gayle 536 and Shahid Afridi 474 are ahead of him Rohit hammers Holder for 6 and that was his 400th in international cricket, first Indian to do so. India make a quick start with three boundaries in 14 after 2 overs Rohit and Rahul opening for India West Indies (XI): Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Khary Pierre, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams India (XI): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami Two changes for India -- Kuldeep in for Chahal and Shami comes in for Ravindra Jadeja Windies win toss and they are bowling first. Welcome to MyKhel coverage of the series-deciding third T20I between India and West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Stay tuned as the toss is about 45 minutes away.