Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Live updates: Rohit, Rahul slam fifties as India steam ahead

Live Blog
By

India eye T20I series win
India eye T20I series win

Mumbai, December 11: India and West Indies will face each other at the Wankhede Stadium here on Wednesday (December 11) with eyes firmly set on a series victory. India had won the first T20I at Hyderabad by six wickets but Windies responded with an even more facile eight-wicket victory in the second match at Thiruvananthapuram.

Both the teams have several questions to answer in their quest for a series win, and who will stand tall at the Wankhede? Follow MyKhel Live Updates to find out about the match.

Auto Refresh Feeds
07:51 pm

India are 116/0 after 10 overs.

07:47 pm

Now 50 for KL Rahul off 29 balls.

07:41 pm

Woah! 50 for Rohit and 100 for India and call came through two sixes by the opener off Khary Pierre

07:31 pm

72 for 0 after 6 overs. Some breathtaking shot-making by Rohit and Rahul

07:27 pm

Incredible shot by Rahul, a flick of the wrist and the ball went into the third man stand off Kesrick Williams

07:22 pm

Evin Lewis almost pulled off a sensational catch at deep off Rohit but could not complete as he threw the ball back into ground before tipping over the boundary line

07:21 pm

India go past 50 in 4.2 overs.

07:20 pm

Both Rohit and Rahul are firing here -- simple aim, take as much from Power Play

07:12 pm

Chris Gayle 536 and Shahid Afridi 474 are ahead of him

07:11 pm

Rohit hammers Holder for 6 and that was his 400th in international cricket, first Indian to do so.

07:09 pm

India make a quick start with three boundaries in 14 after 2 overs

07:00 pm

Rohit and Rahul opening for India

06:36 pm

West Indies (XI): Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Khary Pierre, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams

06:36 pm

India (XI): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami

06:35 pm

Two changes for India -- Kuldeep in for Chahal and Shami comes in for Ravindra Jadeja

06:32 pm

Windies win toss and they are bowling first.

05:45 pm

Welcome to MyKhel coverage of the series-deciding third T20I between India and West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Stay tuned as the toss is about 45 minutes away.

More INDIA VS WEST INDIES News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 17:43 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 11, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue