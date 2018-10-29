India vs West Indies, 4th ODI Live Updates: Kohli & Co. eye a decisive move on

Mumbai, October 29: With the series surprisingly tied at 1-1 and two matches to go, Virat Kohli's India find itself in a must-win situation at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) against the West Indies on Monday (October 29). This has been an unseen twist in the India vs West Indies ODI series.

Credit must be given to the West Indies, who have not only moved on from a dismal Test series but have given the formidable hosts a run for their money in the India vs West Indies ODIs. In this backdrop will take place the fourth ODI and MyKhel is presenting the Live Blog of this match and follow us for the latest developments of this important tie.

To begin with have you wondered what could be India's starting XI in the fourth ODI. Have a look here to get some clue about the Playing 11 of the hosts at the Brabourne. But stay tuned for lot more updates. As it happened:

OMG! What a player Rohit Sharma. A beautiful ramp shot off Paul over keeper Hope for 4. WICKET NO 1: Dhawan fails to keep a pull down off Paul and Kieron Powell makes no mistake at short mid wicket. 71/1. And the new man is that man -- Virat Kohli. The most authoritarian pull you will ever see. Dhawan off Kemo Paul. After 10 overs India are 56/0. A solid start. Rohit-Dhawan alliance has completed 4000 runs as opening pair. Record is for Tendulkar-Ganguly - 8828 runs. 6: Dhawan gorgeous pick up shot off Roach over mid wicket. 6: A flick/chip by Dhawan off Holder. Lovely shot with minimum follow through. Massive 99 meter six by Rohit Sharma off Roach. India are 25/0 after 5 overs Holder is getting some purchase from the pitch here. Already beat Dhawan with a delivery that shaped away from him. India are 16/0 after 4 overs. Dhawan opens the account with a cover drive off Roach to the ropes. Gorgeous Jason Holder is the other new ball bowler and he has been welcomed with a silken drive to the fence by you know who Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan start for India and the former crunched the first ball for 4 off Kemar Roach. Playing XIs: India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Ambati Rayudu, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Kedar Jadhav, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Khaleel Ahmed, 11 Jasprit Bumrah West Indies: 1 Kieran Powell, 2 Chandrapaul Hemraj, 3 Shai Hope (wk), 4 Marlon Samuels, 5 Shimron Hetmyer, 6 Rovman Powell, 7 Jason Holder (capt), 8 Fabian Allen, 9 Ashley Nurse, 10 Kemar Roach, 11 Keemo Paul TOSS: INDIA OPT TO BAT AFTER WINNING THE TOSS This will be India's first ODI at Brabourne Stadium since their match against New Zealand in 1995. In fact West Indies have played more ODIs at Brabourne than India - 4. The last time West Indies played here, they beat Australia in a KO match of the 2006 Champions Trophy.