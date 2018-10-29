India vs West Indies, 4th ODI Live Updates: Rohit, Rayudu steam India to 377/5

Mumbai, October 29: With the series surprisingly tied at 1-1 and two matches to go, Virat Kohli's India find itself in a must-win situation at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) against the West Indies on Monday (October 29). This has been an unseen twist in the India vs West Indies ODI series.

Innings Break!#TeamIndia post a formidable total of 377/5 for the Windies to chase (Rohit 162, Rayudu 100)#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/Fqa6vaQvyr — BCCI (@BCCI) October 29, 2018

Credit must be given to the West Indies, who have not only moved on from a dismal Test series but have given the formidable hosts a run for their money in the India vs West Indies ODIs. In this backdrop will take place the fourth ODI and MyKhel is presenting the Live Blog of this match and follow us for the latest developments of this important tie.

To begin with have you wondered what could be India's starting XI in the fourth ODI. Have a look here to get some clue about the Playing 11 of the hosts at the Brabourne. But stay tuned for lot more updates. As it happened:

378 is the target for Windies. Can they make a fist of it? Stay tuned as WI begin their hunt. End of Innings. India are 377/5 - Kedar Jadhav closed the innings with a boundary off Keemo Paul. Back soon for West Indies chase. Rayudu was run out for an even 100 but hardly matters as India are 351/4 with two overs to go Rayudu scampered for a hundred -- his 3rd in ODI cricket. Well done! Rohit Sharma falls for 162 - an uppish cut off Nurse ending in the hands of Hemraj. But what a fine innings this has been 150 for Rohit Sharma, 7th 150+ score in ODIs, and 300 for India. Some batting 6, 4 --- Rohit in full flow and don't miss the fun 6 and Rohit Sharma has moved on to 128. Are in for another 200? 9 overs left in the match. After a phase where they tied down India, West Indies have lost the way against Rohit Rayudu, whose 3rd wicket alliance is now stands at 139. Ambati Rayudu, tipped to be long term No 4 for India by Kohli, has notched up a 50. India are 225/2 in 36.4 overs. 100 for Rohit Sharma. 21st in ODIs and second vs Windies. India are 199/2 after 33 overs. Poised for a massive charge. India are 175/2 after 30 overs. Rohit is on 89 and Rayudu on 23. Good alliance this for India. Rohit hammers three boundaries off Rovman Powell as India go past 150 and the batsman enters 70s. After 25 overs India are 137/2 with Rohit on 60 and Rayudu on 15 at the crease. Crucial phase. Rohit Sharma brings his 37th ODI fifty with a pulled 4 off Keemo Paul. Plenty depends on him as Kohli has departed After 20 overs India are 110/2. West Indies have been impressive with their bowling and tactics so far. Huge Wicket. Kohli c Hope b Roach 16. 102/2 after 17 India are. It was a cross seam delivery and Kohli wanted to run it down to 3rd man with an open bat. But the ball took edge en route to Hope behind the wicket. Kohli essays a lovely cover drive off Paul. and India are 93/1 after 15 overs. Drinks time too. OMG! What a player Rohit Sharma. A beautiful ramp shot off Paul over keeper Hope for 4. WICKET NO 1: Dhawan fails to keep a pull down off Paul and Kieron Powell makes no mistake at short mid wicket. 71/1. And the new man is that man -- Virat Kohli. The most authoritarian pull you will ever see. Dhawan off Kemo Paul. After 10 overs India are 56/0. A solid start. Rohit-Dhawan alliance has completed 4000 runs as opening pair. Record is for Tendulkar-Ganguly - 8828 runs. 6: Dhawan gorgeous pick up shot off Roach over mid wicket. 6: A flick/chip by Dhawan off Holder. Lovely shot with minimum follow through. Massive 99 meter six by Rohit Sharma off Roach. India are 25/0 after 5 overs Holder is getting some purchase from the pitch here. Already beat Dhawan with a delivery that shaped away from him. India are 16/0 after 4 overs. Dhawan opens the account with a cover drive off Roach to the ropes. Gorgeous Jason Holder is the other new ball bowler and he has been welcomed with a silken drive to the fence by you know who Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan start for India and the former crunched the first ball for 4 off Kemar Roach. Playing XIs: India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Ambati Rayudu, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Kedar Jadhav, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Khaleel Ahmed, 11 Jasprit Bumrah West Indies: 1 Kieran Powell, 2 Chandrapaul Hemraj, 3 Shai Hope (wk), 4 Marlon Samuels, 5 Shimron Hetmyer, 6 Rovman Powell, 7 Jason Holder (capt), 8 Fabian Allen, 9 Ashley Nurse, 10 Kemar Roach, 11 Keemo Paul TOSS: INDIA OPT TO BAT AFTER WINNING THE TOSS This will be India's first ODI at Brabourne Stadium since their match against New Zealand in 1995. In fact West Indies have played more ODIs at Brabourne than India - 4. The last time West Indies played here, they beat Australia in a KO match of the 2006 Champions Trophy.