India Vs West Indies: Ahead of Test Championship, Virat Kohli enjoys beach party with teammates in Antigua

India captain Virat Kohli took to his Instagram handle to share an image of the beach party.

"Stunning day at the beach with the boys," Virat Kohli captioned the picture on Instagram.

Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul could be seen sharing the frame with the skipper along with the support staff.

While interacting with media persons ahead of their World Test Championship campaign, Kohli expressed his excitement and said the competition in the traditional format has "gone up two-fold" in recent years.

"The games are going to be much more competitive and it brings a lot of purpose to the Test matches you play. It's the right move and at the absolute right time," he said during the West Indies Players Association awards night on Monday.

"People have been talking about Test cricket not being relevant or dying down. For me, the competition has gone up two-fold the last couple of years." "It's up to the players to take the challenge and go for victories."

The inaugural edition will see the elite nations -- Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies -- fight for top honours across 71 Test matches in 27 series over the next two years.

The World Test Championship will end with the top two teams playing the final, scheduled to be held in June 2021 in the United Kingdom.

On the championship, Kohli went on, "That's going to be the essence of this Test championship as well. There will hardly be any boring draws, there will be exciting draws, because everyone will want those extra points."