Cricket

Injury cloud over Shikhar Dhawan's ICC World Cup 2019 participation

By
Bengaluru, June 11: Shikhar Dhawan, who made a hundred against Australia at the Oval, might have to sit out of the next few matches of the ICC World Cup 2019 with a suspected hairline fracture on his left thumb.

Dhawan had gone to Leeds to undergo scans on his finger after being hit with a short ball by Pat Cummins while batting against Australia. If he indeed sits out, then Dhawan will miss at least two matches against New Zealand on June 13 and against Pakistan on June 16.

And in the eventuality of him being ruled out, India will have to get ICC technical committee permission to avail a replacement. If he is going to miss just two matches, then India have the option of asking KL Rahul to open the innings and draft in either Dinesh Karthik or Vijay Shankar as No 4.

But if Dhawan indeed gets ruled out, then BCCI will have to ask for replacement and they have Ambati Rayudu and Rishbah Pant in reserves with the latter standing a better chance to board flight to London.

However, with the team management still assessing his medical report and scan reports, a final world on Dhawan may emerge later in the day.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 11, 2019, 14:31 [IST]
