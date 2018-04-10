IPL 2018: Andre Russel powers Kolkata Knight Riders to huge total

But that two sessions ensured that Kolkata Knight Riders reach a very competitive 202 for six in 20 overs after Chennai Super Kings inserted them to bat at the M A Chidambaram stadium.

IPL SPECIAL PAGE | SCOREBOARD | PREVIEW

At the end of 15 overs, Kolkata were 123/5 with Andre Russel and skipper Dinesh Karthik on crease. But in the next 30 balls they hammered 79 runs and Russel (88, 36b, 1x4, 11x6) an incredible 68 runs in that.

The West Indian was just severe on his teammate Dwayne Bravo hammering him for three successive sixes including a mammoth out of the stadium 105 metre effort which saw the ball getting replaced.

Earlier, the simmering protest across Tamil Nadu over the Cauvery issue has cast a massive shadow over the first home match of Chennai Super Kings in two years.

It was raining sixes 🌧️ at Chepauk, courtesy @Russell12A's brilliant knock of 8⃣8⃣* from just 36 balls.



A total of 1⃣7⃣ sixes with 1⃣1⃣ coming from the bat of Dre Russ. 👌#CSKvKKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2018 pic.twitter.com/1X1KDX0JvJ — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 10, 2018

But amidst tight security the toss took place much to the relief of Chennai Super Kings fans and they would like to give their fans a victory against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Chennai won the toss and elected to field and former India skipper Anil Kumble, now an expert with the official broadcaster Star Sports, said Chennai has always been a bat first pitch.

The toss took place 13 minutes late as Kolkata Knight Riders arrived at the ground a bit late.

Chennai, who registered a narrow one-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in the first match, brought in two changes as they drafted in pacer Shardul Thakur and England batsman Sam Billings in place of injured Kedar Jadhav and Mark Wood, who had a terrible game against Mumbai at the Wankhede stadium.

KKR - 202/6 after 20 Overs



FIREWORKS AT CHEPAUK! Russell ends the innings with a 6⃣ to take us to a brilliant total! 🙌😎#CSKvKKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2018 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 10, 2018

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni said: "Had a bit of dew the last few days so we'd like to chase. The fans are eager, I was here for the TNPL, so the locals are excited. As a group, I hope we bat better. Individual performance took us over the line that time."

KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik said: "I'm a local here, so this is familiar territory. And we have one change: Tom Curran is in for Mitchell Johnson."