IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings Vs Kings XI Punjab: Live Updates: KXIP look for a big win over CSK

Punjab had started the season with a string of wins before going off the boil. Currently placed at the seventh position with 12 points, Kings XI still have a slender chance of making it to the play-off.

However, Chennai's defeat in their previous game at the hands of a vulnerable Delhi Daredevils and the fact that KXIP had beaten the Dhoni's team when these two last met each other, would give them some hope of doing well against CSK.

Chennai, on the other hand, would be hoping to end the league stage with a win and finish strongly at a second position in the points table. CSK must still be hoping to keep their net run rate in positives and give themselves an extra chance to enter the finals.

Handed a reality check by an out-of-reckoning Delhi Daredevils on Friday night, Chennai will be looking to plug the gaps before playoffs.

It has been a story of individual brilliance for Punjab who failed to click as a team. Only KL Rahul (652 runs) has been scoring runs in a heap but none of the other batsmen have played to their potential on a consistent basis.

Kings XI had come agonisingly close in securing a win against Mumbai Indians in their last outing before a last-minute slip saw the defending champions seal the contest by three runs in the last over.

Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin must be eyeing to finish the season on a high and give themselves a hope of making it to the playoffs.

Teams (From):

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Barinder Sran, David Miller, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Axar Patel, Akshdeep Nath, Mayank Agarwal, Manoj Tiwary, Yuvraj Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Dagar.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf Du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayadu, Deepak Chahar, K M Asif, Kanish Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshtiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, David Willy.