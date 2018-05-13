IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Live Updates: Chahar removes Hales cheaply

Chennai Super Kings will now be itching to seal their place in the playoffs as they require a win. They have returned to their adopted home in Pune and will be looking to continue their victory march at the venue.

"We will bowl first. I think all depends on how well your doing the job on that particular day. Other than that I don't think it really matters a lot. There have been some venues where people like to chase. If we bat first and put runs on the board there's no point of always chasing.

It's important to keep winning games and keep adding those points. The last game wasn't good. We play 14 games in the tournament so we'll have a few bad ones. The wicket will not change in the course of the game, so it doesn't matter. One change for us, Chahar comes in for Karn," said Dhoni.

Williamson also said he would have looked to bowl first. "We were also going to bowl first. The surface doesn't tend to change in day games as the dew factor doesn't come into play. It's important to assess conditions and post a good score. It was nice to chase down the total last game. Shikhar is batting beautifully. It's important for us to play with freedom. We want to stick to our plans and post a good score. Yusuf's sore so Hooda comes in for him," said the New Zealand skipper.

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK started their campaign, after returning to the T20 League from a two-year ban, on a high by winning five out of their first six games before losing to defending champions Mumbai Indians.

They now have 14 points from 11 matches and they need just one win from the three games in hand. Defeat to Rajasthan Royals, also returning to the fold after two years, has made CSK wait in their quest for a play-offs spot.

The four-wicket loss to the Royals was their third in their last five matches and another setback against Sunrisers, who have been the team to beat in this edition and the first team to enter the playoffs, could add pressure on them.

No wonder then Dhoni lost his cool during the post-match presentation and blamed CSK bowlers for failing to defend the total of 176 against Rajasthan Royals.With 18 points to their credit, SRH led astutely by New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will also look to consolidate their top spot and ensure a top-two finish at the end of the league stage.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan (290 runs) got into the groove at the opportune time with a big knock against Delhi Daredevils while inspirational skipper Williamson (493 runs) has been in prime form throughout the tournament.

Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Alex Hales, Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Deepak Hooda, Shreevats Goswami(w), Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma.

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Sam Billings, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, David Willey, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur.