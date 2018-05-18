IPL 2018: Delhi Daredevils Vs Chennai Super Kings, Live Updates: Chahar removes Shaw for 17

MS Dhoni would be looking to address the concerned areas ahead of the playoffs against listless Daredevils and must be hoping to climb at the top of the table with a win. Delhi, on the other hand, would be playing for pride as they are already out of the contention from the playoffs.

CSK have made just one change to their side by replacing David Willy with Lungi Ngidi while DD brought Glenn Maxwell and Avesh Khan and rested Jason Roy and Junior Dala.

With CSK comfortably qualifying for the playoffs, the MS Dhoni-led squad is eyeing the top spot on the points table alongside Sunrisers Hyderabad, whom they defeated comprehensively in their previous game.

The consistency CSK have shown in the tournament after missing out in the previous two seasons is commendable and it seems they were never out of action. They have been solid even against the mighty Sunrisers, who arguably have the best bowling attack in the tournament. Also, CSK adjusted well in Pune, their forced home ground after games were moved out of Chennai due to the Cauvery water dispute.

The CSK opening combination of Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson has worked brilliantly while chasing big totals as well as setting them. Rayudu, with 535 runs at 48.63, has been their standout player. Be it opening the batting or in the middle order, Rayudu has delivered for the team. Dhoni also has turned back the clock with his clean hitting, amassing 413 runs at 103.25.

Watson too has been exceptional for CSK with 424 runs at 35.33. The bowling has not stood out individually for CSK but has done the job as a unit.

Shardul Thakur has been their leading wicket-taker with 11 scalps, followed by Dwayne Bravo, who has picked up nine. The experienced spin duo of Harbhajan Singh and Ravindra Jadeja have been effective at keeping things tight for CSK.

The trio is expected to get another opportunity to prove their worth and it will not be surprising if a couple of other players on the sidelines get a look in.

Playing XIs:

Delhi Daredevils: Prithvi Shaw, Glenn Maxwell, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Harshal Patel, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult.

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Sam Billings, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi.