IPL 2018: Live Updates: DD Vs RCB: Chahal traps Shaw, Roy in his spin web

RCB must be eager to get to winning ways to stay in the Play-offs hunt as they take on the already-eliminated Delhi Daredevils.

RCB skipper Kohli, after winning the toss, said, "We are going to bowl first. The pitch is going to stay the same. It's a hard ground to defend. There is the dew factor as well. Having seen the last game here against SRH, we decided to field first. As a team we haven't played to our potential yet. Sarfaraz Khan is in in place of Manan Vohra in the middle-order."

DD skipper Shreyas Iyer broke a big news after announcing his playing eleven as Nepali leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane was handed his debut cap, so were Junior Dala and Abhishek Sharma.

"We expect the dew to come in the second innings as well. We just want to enjoy the rest of the tournament, express ourselves and we have been giving chances to youngsters as well. Sandeep, Dala and Abhishek are playing today," said Iyer.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli would hope his team would raise their game tonight after a below-par show in the tournament so far. RCB, who have just three wins from 10 games, have to win their remaining four games to have any chance of making the play-offs.

Given their ordinary run so far in the IPL, RCB doesn't evoke much hope.

Kohli had minced no words after their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, saying they were simply not good enough and even questioned the character of his team.

Kohli, the team's leading run-scorer with 396 runs at 49.50, was understandably upset after RCB failed to perform well with the bat. The team has always relied heavily on Kohli and AB de Villiers but it is high time the likes of Mandeep Singh, Quinton de Kock and Brendon McCullum deliver.

All-rounder Washington Sundar has been disappointing so far, taking just four wickets in seven games at an average of 48 and economy rate of 9.60. With the bat too, he has done not much to write home about. The RCB have done alright with the ball and they would hoping to maintain that at the high-scoring Kotla.

Pacers Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Siraj have impressed in parts. Kohli looked relaxed ahead of the must-win game as he went out for dinner with teammates in his home city.

The local boy will be wanting nothing less than 100 percent from his under-performing unit. They take on Delhi, a squad that is already down and out after losing to Sunrisers yesterday confirming its early exit from the competition.

Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Mandeep Singh, Moeen Ali, Sarfaraz Khan, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Delhi Daredevils: Prithvi Shaw, Jason Roy, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Abhishek Sharma, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Junior Dala, Trent Boult.