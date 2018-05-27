IPL 2018 Final, Live score: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: CSK, SRH eye glory

It could be a battle that may give you some edge-of-the seat moments considering the teams are almost equally matched up.

The Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers have met each other three times in this edition of the IPL and the Super Kings hold a 3-0 record. Both MS Dhoni and Kane Williamson, the best two skippers of this IPL, are in fine fettle for Chennai and Hyderabad respectively.

IPL PAGE | FINAL SCHEDULE | SCOREBOARD | PREVIEW: CSK VS SRH

Williamson, the top run getter in this tournament, has led the team from the front and the only possible flaw seems to be his belief in Carlos Brathwaite as a death over bowler.

Brathwaite was taken to cleaners in the 18th over by Faf du Plessis in the IPL Qualifier 1 at Mumbai, an over that changed the course of the match. Despite that, the West Indian was give the final over against the Knight Riders in the Qualifier 2 and escaped a similar treatment despite bowling two really poor balls. But Chennai Super Kings with more experienced batsmen will not offer such a leeway.

Dhoni, on the other hand, has not made such tactical errors and showed the wisdom to optimise the available resources. And he has only prospered as a batsman, especially in the familiar role of a finisher, in this tournament for the CSK.

1

43470

And when it comes to the pitch, the 22-yard trampoline here generally offers some assistance to the bowlers as was seen in the Qualifier 1 between CSK and SRH. Early on, it gives some help to the pacers and keeps the spinners interested because of its gripping nature in the later stages of the match.

An all-out attack may not be the best way to collect runs here, rather a more prudent approach will give you a par score - in the vicinity of 170-175 - but considering the dew and short boundaries here team winning toss could be eager to bowl first.

Final Matchday today with #BESTvsBEST as it all comes down to this. It's now just the Super Kings who stand between us and the Cup tonight. Mumbai are you ready for the #IPL2018Final ?#CSKvSRH #IPL2018 pic.twitter.com/hI6VRwKC9N — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 27, 2018

For CSK, Ambati Rayudu has been the impact man. The right-hander has amassed 586 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of over 153 and the finest aspect of Rayudu's batting has been his comfort in any stages of the match. As an opener, he gave CSK some fast starts, when his turn came to bat in the middle-order, he held the innings together and teed off at the death overs to give his team a strong finish.

Rashid Khan has taken the MVP role for Sunrisers. The Afghan leg-spinner has taken 21 wickets from 16 matches and an exceptional rate of economy, 6.78, sets him apart from others. His googlies has been almost impossible for batsmen to pick.

Teams (From): Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Capt), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf Du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayadu, Deepak Chahar, K M Asif, Kanish Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshtiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N agadeesan, David Willy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi and Chris Jordan.