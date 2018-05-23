IPL 2018: KKR Vs RR: Eliminator: Live Updates: Rajasthan bowlers wreak havoc, KKR four down

With odds stacked against them, former champions Royals will look to go full throttle when they lock horns with two-time winners and overwhelming favourites Knights. The Knight Riders have outplayed Rajasthan both in the home and away games this season.

If it was a seven-wicket win at Jaipur last month, Kolkata notched up a comprehensive six-wicket win over their rivals a week ago at Edens gardens en route to sealing their playoff berth. With three wins on the trot, Kolkata Knight Riders are on a roll as they clinched the last-four berth for the sixth time.

From posting the highest total of the season to stunning table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match, it has been a no-nonsense approach for the Dinesh Karthik-led side.

To make it easier for them, Kolkata are the only team from the four qualifiers to get the home advantage in the Eliminator. The winner of Wednesday's match will face the loser of Qualifier 1 between Sunrisers and Chennai Super Kings in the second Qualifier -- also to be held at Kolkata -- which will decide the second entrant of the final.

Champions of the inaugural edition in 2008, Rajasthan, on the other hand, have been heavily reliant on the alignment of their stars for their passage into the playoffs.

Minus their two top English star performers -- Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes who were called for national duty -- Rajasthan were written off by many, but they managed to upset Royal Challengers Bangalore in their final league game on May 19 to keep their slender hopes alive.

The first challenge for Rajasthan will be to conquer the spin challenge of Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav, who haunted them with an IPL career-best 4/20 in their six-wicket defeat here.

Going through a prolonged lean patch, skipper Rahane (324 runs at 27.00) will be the key to Rajasthan's success. He will look to lead from the front and hope that the likes of Sanju Samson and in-form opener Rahul Tripathi come good on a pitch that promises to be full of runs and would also favour the team batting second.

KKR will have to stymie the South African clean-hitting wicket keeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen who will look to play the finishing role for RR. Karthik has been terrific as the new captain for KKR, playing the finisher's role for the team in most of the games with six unbeaten knocks.

Leading by example, Karthik has been their top run-getter with 438 runs at an average of 54.78 (strike rate 149.48). Belligerent as an opener and smart with his spin bowling, Trinidadian Sunil Narine, a two-time IPL winner with KKR, is once again proving to be their most valuable player. With Chris Lynn restraining his stroke making for a dodgy shoulder, Narine has complemented well with a strike rate of 189.01 to give them a fiery start.

Playing XIs:

KKR: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik (c) (wk), Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Piyush Chawla, Javon Searles, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

RR: Rahul Tripathi, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sanju Samson, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Stuart Binny, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ish Sodhi, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin.