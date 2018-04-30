IPL 2018: Live Score: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils: Chennai get big total

Shane Watson (78, 40b, 4x4, 7x6) and Dhoni (51 n.o., 22b, 2x4, 5x6) made fifties and Ambati Rayudu struck 41 off 24 balls with five fours and a six as Chennai Super Kings send Daredevils on a leather hunt.

The opening alliance between Watson and Faf du Plessis worth 102 off 10.5 overs set the tone for Chennai Super Kings.

IPL PAGE | IPL SCHEDULE | POINTS TABLE | SCOREBOARD | READ IN TELUGU, HINDI | KANNADA

The pitch could be a good one for batting and we can expect some fireworks and the team winning toss might want to chase here. The Daredevils did precisely that opting to bowl first.

The Daredevils, who were struggling with Gautam Gambhir at the helm, found the elusive winning formula in their previous game when they comprehensively defeated formidable Kolkata Knight Riders at home.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings suffered a blow on Saturday against defending champions Mumbai Indians.

It would still be an uphill ask for the Daredevils to beat CSK at their adopted home - the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium - but they cannot afford to lose.

Among other things, the Delhi outfit would hope that skipper Shreyas Iyer continues to lead from the front as he did with a match-winning 93 not out against KKR. Besides Iyer, other batsmen like opener Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant and allrounders Glenn Maxwell and Colin Munro too will have to play their part to perfection.

Gambhir's fate

Australian Maxwell has been getting starts but is unable to convert them into big scores. It would be interesting to see whether Daredevils again leave out Gambhir, who is out of form and did not figure in the playing eleven against KKR.

Delhi's varied bowling stock too clicked in the last match and if the star-studded CSK batting line-up has to be checked, the visitors will have to bowl out of their skin. On the other hand, CSK has been the team to look out for this season.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is back among runs with his traditional late flourish while in-form Ambati Rayadu, Shane Watson and Dwayne Bravo are also capable of making a mockery of the Delhi bowling attack.

The pleasing part for coach Stephen Fleming is that Suresh Raina has finally found his touch with an unbeaten 75 against Mumbai.

But CSK bowlers were hammered by Mumbai Indians and will need to regroup and come strong. Pacer Shardul Thakur needs to quickly get over from the mauling he received at the hands of Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma alongside leg-spinner Imran Tahir.

To make matters worse for Chennai Super Kings, Deepak Chahar, who could not complete his third over in the game, has been ruled out for a few weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury.

PLAYING XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, MS Dhoni (capt, wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Lungi Ngidi, KM Asif.

Delhi Daredevils: Prithvi Shaw, Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Liam Plunkett, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult.