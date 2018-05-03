IPL 2018 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: CSK ride on Dhoni

Dhoni's knock enabled Chennai Super Kings to overcome a mid-innings slump to post a fine total after Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis gave them a flying start.

With a vintage Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the centre of the team's batting might, Chennai Super Kings have looked ominous and would look to make a firm grip of their lead atop the standings as the tournament heads to the business end.

Chennai Super Kings are currently leading the eight-team table with 12 points from six wins out of eight games. At the Eden Gardens, the pitch often helps seamers in that context the batsmen from both Chennai Super Kings and KKR will have to chip in heftly irrespective of what happens at toss. Irrespective of that, KKR elected to bowl after winning the toss, perhaps taking into consideration the dew factor at Kolkata.

IPL PAGE | IPL SCHEDULE | POINTS TABLE | SCOREBOARD

Both Chennai Super Kings and KKR are here on the back of morale boosting wins. While KKR successfully chased 176 against Royal Challengers in Bengaluru, Chennai Super Kings reigned supreme against Delhi Daredevils at their adopted home in Pune.

Half-centuries from Shane Watson and Dhoni blasted Chennai Super Kings to its third 200-plus score and then young fast bowlers Lungi Ngidi and KM Asif choked Delhi's chase to hand CSK its sixth win of the season.

Dhoni himself is in the middle of the Chennai Super Kings success with his batting and captaincy instincts.

In batting, backed by Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings Watson slammed this season's highest score - 106 - his fourth T20 hundred. Ambati Rayudu too has gone about his tasks quietly, be it as an opener or in the middle-order to lead the batting chart with 270 runs.

1

43443

Then there is vintage Dhoni himself for CSK. Dhoni averages 71.50 with three half-centuries. His knock of 70 not out from 34 balls to hunt down RCB's 205 still remains the talk of the town. With a handsome 12-7 win-loss record, the Dhoni-led CSK also gives some more headache to KKR.

In the mid-table with six matches to go, Kolkata cannot afford to lose at Eden Gardens, where they play three more matches, in its bid for to secure a playoff berth.

Matchday morning lions! The city of joy is all set to get a #Yellove makeover, as we face the Knights! #WhistlePodu #KKRvCSK 💛🦁 pic.twitter.com/2dptRoI7hf — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 3, 2018

KKR's campaign, so far, has been hugely dependent on the overseas trio of Chris Lynn, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine. Lynn was the architect of KKR's six-wicket win in Bangalore with a restrained knock of 62 not out from 52 balls after he got a reprieve on seven.

KKR would hope for a strong batting show, especially from Robin Uthappa who is in the middle of a lean patch and is yet to score a half-century.

Teams (from): Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (C), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, R Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi, Tom Curran.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, David Willey.