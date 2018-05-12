IPL 2018: Live Score: Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Kings XI eye a move on

Both Kolkata and Kings XI Punjab are coming off a defeat and will be desperate to return to winning ways as the IPL reaches its business end. While Punjab are placed third with 12 points, Kolkata are fifth in the league table with 10 points. Here at the Holkar Stadium, a smaller venue, teams will be eager to chase considering the dew factor in the night. That's what exactly Kings XI Punjab did opting to bowl after winning the toss.

IPL PAGE | SCHEDULE | POINTS TABLE | SCOREBOARD | PREVIEWS: KINGS XI VS KKR | DD VS RCB

KKR was hammered by Mumbai in their last encounter as the Rohit Sharma-led side registered a thumping 102-run victory over them. Kings XI Punjab too, suffered a narrow 15-run loss to Rajasthan Royals in their last outing.

Punjab's batting mostly relies on openers Chris Gayle and KL Rahul. In the match against Rajasthan, when all of the Punjab batters failed to fire, Rahul rose to the occasion smashing an unbeaten 95 off 70 balls.

The Punjab openers have been a major reason behind their success as the duo have handed a perfect start to their side on several occasions in this year's edition.

1

43454

Karun Nair has also been impressive scoring 243 runs from nine innings but veteran Yuvraj Singh, Aaron Finch and Mayank Agarwal are yet to make their presence felt in the middle-order.

The trio's poor form will be a major cause of concern for the team management and it is high time for them to come out with their best.

In the bowling department, skipper R Ashwin and medium-pacer Mohit Sharma add depth to the line-up. Also, pacers Barinder Sran and Andrew Tye, and Afghan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman shoulder the bulk of the responsibility.

While Australian Tye has 16 wickets from eight games with an economy of 7.77, pacer Ankit Rajpoot and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have eight and 14 wickets each.

Matchday! 💜

A crucial game for the #Knights as they take on KXIP today.



Let's turn this around 👊#KKRHaiTaiyaar #KXIPvKKR pic.twitter.com/fBQSHERkTB — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 12, 2018

On the other hand, KKR will need to put behind their humiliating loss to Mumbai and come together as a unit if they want to seal a play-off berth. KKR, who now have little room for error, were handed their biggest defeat in the league's history by Rohit Sharma's men.

Kings XI Punjab XI: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul(wk), Mayank Agarwal, Aaron Finch, Karun Nair, Axar Patel, R Ashwin(capt), AJ Tye, Mohit Sharma, Barinder Sran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

KKR XI: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (capt & wk), Andre Russell, Javon Searles, Piyush Chawla, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav