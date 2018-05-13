IPL 2018: Live Score: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: Mumbai reach par total

However, Mumbai Indians will feel that they let a chance go missing after reaching 80-odd runs in the first 10-over block without losing a wicket. They had a platform to make a bigger total but lost their way between overs 11 and 15 - losing 4 wickets for 37 runs. However, Hardik Pandya effected a few beefy blows towards the end to take Mumbai to a par for the course total.

Having notched up three straight wins after a string of losses, Mumbai Indians would be looking to defeat Rajasthan Royals (RR) and inch closer to a play-off berth when the two sides face each other here on Sunday.

And at the Wankhede, team winning toss could be eager to chase as the pitch tends to get better through the game. Rajasthan Royals did that after winning the toss, electing to field.

IPL PAGE | SCHEDULE | SCOREBOARD | POINTS TABLE

Rajasthan Royals are also on same 10 points from 11 matches. The losing side will be virtually out of the reckoning for a play-offs berth. For Mumbai Indians, barring Evin Lewis, their batting has clicked in the latter half of the tournament.

Suryakumar Yadav has been in good form and is giving Mumbai Indians a solid start time and again but he needs support from Lewis. Rohit has only one knock to cherish till now - his match winning 94 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium - but apart from that he has not performed up to his standard and he would be keen to notch up a big one.

1

43457

The problem for Mumbai Indians has been that their middle order has been inconsistent, but the blazing half century by rookie stumper Ishan Kishan would have given relief to coach Mahela Jayawardene.

For Rajasthan Royals, the form of opener Buttler has been the biggest positive. But their out-of-form skipper Ajinkya Rahane will need to pull his socks up. Others like Sanju Samson, Stuart Binny and Rahul Tripathi need to chip in.

The Rajasthan bowlers, who went for runs against the Chennai Super Kings, will have to get their act right.

The Teams (From): Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McLenaghan, Mustafizur Rahaman, Jasprit Bumrah, Akila Dananjaya, Ben Cutting, JP Duminy, Rahul Chahar, Sharad Lumba, Adam Milne, Siddhesh Lad, Md Nidheesh, Mohsin Khan, Anukul Roy, Pradeep Sangwan, Tajinder Singh, Aditya Tare, Saurabh Tiwary.

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Rahul Tripathi, D Arcy Short, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Sudhesan Midhun, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Jatin Saxena, Dushmantha Chameera, Heinrich Klaasen, Ish Sodhi.