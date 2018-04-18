IPL 2018: RR vs KKR: Live Updates: Rajasthan post 160/8 due to sluggish batting in middle overs

D'Arcy Short, who couldn't do much with the bat in the last three innings, top-scored for Royals with 44 off 43 deliveries while skipper Ajinkya Rahane (36 off 19) was the second highest scorer for the side.

Match Scorecard | IPL special page | Points table | Full schedule

Royals were off to a blistering start as Rahane started attacking KKR bowlers in the powerplay overs. The right-handed batsman welcomed KKR's trump card and mystery spinner Sunil Narine in style as he smashed four consecutive boundaries in his very first over. Narine leaked 18 runs from his first over and remained wicketless and conceded 48 runs from his quota of 4 overs. This would be the West Indian's costliest overs in his IPL career.

Royals, who were invited to bat first by Dinesh Karthik, struggled against KKR bowlers and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. The other recognised batsmen Sanju Samson (7), Rahul Tripathi (15), Ben Stokes (14), and K Gowtham (12) failed to live up to deliver as they departed without doing much damage to the visiting side.

Jos Buttler remained unbeaten on 24 (off 18) and took the hosts to a respectable total of 160 for the loss of eight wickets to ensure the bowlers have something to defend on a pitch that isn't looking too easy to bat on.

Piyush Chawla, who opened the bowling for the visitors, emerged as the most economical bowler for his side. The leg-spinner conceded just 18 runs from his quota of 4 overs and bagged all important wicket of Ben Stokes.

Kuldeep Yadav, who was operated by the skipper from the second over, too remained clinical with his effort. The Chinaman (1/23) was equally good from the other end and troubled the hosts.

Nitish Rana (2-0-11-2) and Tom Curran (2-0-19-2) played their roles well while young Shivam Mavi (4-0-40-1) went for few runs but his bowling effort must have given him some confidence for he bowled his full quota of 4 overs.

Earlier, Karthik won the toss and invited Rahane to bat first. Since both the teams were coming from respective wins, they are playing with an unchanged side.

Playing XIs:

Rajasthan: Ajinkya Rahane (c), D'Arcy Short, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin.

Kolkata: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c) (wk), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Tom Curran, Piyush Chawla, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav.