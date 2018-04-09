IPL 2018: Live Updates: Clinical Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers choke Rajasthan Royals to 125/9

Match Scorecard | IPL Special Page | IPL Schedule

Williamson invited visiting captain Ajinkya Rahane to bat first at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium for chasing has been the trend in the tournament so far.

Both the teams will have to overcome the unexpected loss of their respective captains, David Warner and Steve Smith, as they start their campaign.

Rajasthan squad | Hyderabad squad

Royals, back in the tournament after serving a two-year suspension, and Sunrisers, lost their influential players after BCCI barred them from the league following their role in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

Warner and Smith are irreplaceable in most teams but both Royals and Sunrisers still look well-balanced sides on paper.

After winning the toss, Williamson said, "We'll bowl. A fairly new side from previous years but hopefully we start well with the ball in hand. (Our four overseas players are) Rashid Khan, Billy Stanlake, myself and Shakib."

While Rahane said he would have also done the same had he won the toss. "We were looking to bowl as well. Happy to bat first, though. We have no control over the toss, so happy to bat first. We had some good prep back home. The guys are very excited about this game, so looking forward to it. Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, D'Arcy Short, Ben Laughlin," said the Rajasthan skipper.

Playing XIs:

Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Siddarth Kaul.

Rajasthan: Ajinkya Rahane (c), D'Arcy Short, Sanju Samson (wk), Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Jos Buttler, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin.