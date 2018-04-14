IPL 2018: MI vs DD: Mumbai get big total

Otherwise a more than handy total, 194 looked a tad underwhelming after the kind of start Mumbai Indians got through openers Evin Lewis (48, 28b, 4x4, 4x6) and Suryakumar Yadav (53, 32b, 7x4, 1x6).

The Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma dropped himself down after two dismal matches as opener and the promoted Yadav made most of the opportunity.

Yadav and Lewis added 102 runs in just 9 overs as a massive total looked very much on cards. Both Lewis' and Yadav's total may give you the impression of naked aggression. But nothing could be more far from the truth.

Both Lewis and Yadav employed proper cricketing shots to garner runs and of course the awful length of the Daredevils bowlers too helped their cause. The Delhi bowlers were either too short or too full that gave Mumbai batsmen enough chance to free their arms.

However, Delhi managed to dismiss both Yadav and Lewis in quick succession and the run flow came down drastically from that point.

From 109/2 in 10.2 overs, Mumbai managed just 85 runs off the last nine overs as Delhi bowlers came up with a better effort. Will that be enough? We will have to wait.