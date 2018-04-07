IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians set a tough target for Chennai Super Kings

But Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni read the pitch to perfection and chose to bowl first. The decision, for now, made sense as Mumbai Indians made a par for the course 165 for four in 20 overs at the Wankhede stadium here on Saturday (April 7).

Skipper Rohit Sharma and West Indian left-hander Evin Lewis opened for Mumbai Indians and they struggled to get any momentum against Super Kings' new ball bowlers who stood at the different spectrum of experience - Deepak Chahar and Shane Watson.

It did not took too long for Chennai Super Kings to earn the first breakthrough as Chahar, who found some pace, carry and movement off the track, trapped Lewis in front of the wicket.

Rohit too departed soon skying Watson, immediately after hitting him for a six, to Ambati Rayudu who effected a brilliant catch within the circle.

At 39 for two after the six Power Play overs, Mumbai desperately needed some steam and it was provided by Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. The right-hand, left-hand pair added 78 runs off just 8.4 overs as Mumbai overcame the initial sluggishness.

They were severe on pacer Dwayne Bravo and leg-spinner Imran Tahir, clobbering them for a couple of sixes and fours to take the run rate forward. They were fortunate too as some of the edges and miscued shots fell short or evaded diving fielders but that hardly mattered as runs came at a good clip.

But Chennai made a comeback dismissing both Surya and Kishan in quick succession through Watson and Tahir.

However, Mumbai Indians found some late over energy though Pandya brothers - Hardik and Krunal - as they reached a total that gave some cushion to their bowlers.

Can Chennai mount a meaningful chase or Mumbai bowlers will hold their own? We will know it shortly.