IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians Vs Kings XI Punjab, Live Updates: Must-win game for Rohit and boys

The three-time IPL champions MI are staring at an inglorious exit having brought up the rear so far, with only two wins in their kitty from eight games. On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab, under R Ashwin's leadership, have won five out of their seven games, surely inching towards the Play-Offs.

A week off has certainly helped the likes of Chris Gayle and KL Rahul recharge their batteries and they will be aiming to come out all guns blazing at their adopted home. Kings XI Punjab's season has been about collective performance. They don't have the 'Orange Cap' or 'Purple Cap' holders in their ranks but everyone has chipped in with impact performances.

'Universe Boss' Gayle (252 runs) came into the tournament with a bruised ego and battered the bowlers into submission with two half-centuries and a hundred. Rahul (268 runs) also showed why he is rated so highly with the fastest ever 50 in IPL.

Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman, with an economy rate of 6.51 and seven wickets, has been nurtured well by skipper Ashwin.

The pace duo of Ankit Rajpoot (7 wickets at 6.27) and Andrew Tye (9 wickets at 7.78) have also done the job. For MI, the primary reason for six defeats in eight matches has been poor start by openers along with new ball bowlers leaking too many runs in Power Play overs.

While Suryakumar Yadav, with 283 runs from eight games, has performed decently for MI after being promoted up the order, but Caribbean left-hander Evin Lewis (194 in 7 games) has not been able to replicate his form in international matches.