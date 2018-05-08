IPL 2018: Live Updates, Rajasthan Royals Vs Kings XI Punjab: Tye's four-for restricts RR to 158/8

Languishing at the bottom of the table, Rajasthan Royals need nothing less than a miracle to remain in contention for the Play-offs while KXIP would be hoping to continue their winning momentum after registering a win against the same opponents in their last outing.

Rahane said his team would look to do well as it is going to be a do-or-die game for them. Kings XI Punjab have never won any game in 4 matches they have played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium and Rahane would hope that his team repeats the history tonight. However, this is an entirely different Punjab side which boasts of some in-form cricketers.

"We are going to bat first. It looks like a very good wicket, our bowling has been fantastic. It seems interesting to put runs on the board and then defend it. The wicket looks completely different from the afternoon. It is a do-or-die situation for us, but the guys are pumped up and from now it is about giving it our best. The situation is such that we need to play with freedom. Three changes - Mahipal Lomror, Stuart Binny and Ish Sodhi come in," said Rahane after winning the toss.

"I wanted to lose the toss. I don't think there'll be a lot of bounce on this wicket, not very good to chase. And personally knowing what score to chase is going to be the key. Both the teams will know what the strengths and weaknesses are and it will be fresh in their heads. Two changes - Akshdeep Nath comes in for Mayank Agarwal and Mohit Sharma comes back in for Ankit Rajpoot," said visiting captain Ashwin.

Nothing has gone right for the winners of the inaugural edition of the IPL, who lost their pillar -- Australian Steven Smith -- to the ball-tampering scandal.

The lacklustre performance by their batsmen and bowlers have landed them in a position where they need to win all their remaining games and also pray for favourable results in order to qualify for the play-offs of the ongoing edition.

The hosts are back on their home turf, where they have recorded two of their three victories, but they need to start afresh.

On the other hand, the visitors are back to winning ways after an emphatic triumph over the Royals and would look to consolidate their position in the top-four. Punjab can even take the second place if they win on Tuesday (May 8), provided they improve their NRR.

Though they rely heavily on good partnerships between Chris Gayle and KL Rahul, the likes of Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair and Marcus Stoinis have been able to contribute handsomely.

Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler(w), Ajinkya Rahane(c), Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Mahipal Lomror, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jaydev Unadkat, Ish Sodhi, Anureet Singh.

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Akshdeep Nath, Karun Nair, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Manoj Tiwary, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.