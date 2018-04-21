IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye a powerful team effort

It's a recurring theme for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Daredevils (DD) over the 11 IPL editions. Now, they will meet each other on Saturday (April 21) at the M Chinnaswamy stadium here and once again the team winning toss will be eager to set a target, something of a trend in this season of IPL.

Bat first, score big and put the opposition under pressure. It might not be any different in this match too.

In the last two matches against Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians, RCB had conceded more than 200 runs, putting their batsmen under pressure straightaway during the chase.

The form of skipper Virat Kohli (two 50s in the last two matches) might console RCB. But if your bowlers are conceding 200 runs, then it's tough for a single player (even if it's Kohli) to bail the team out every time.

South Africans AB de Villiers and Quinton de Kock are yet to fire while Brendon McCullum has had a dismal run so far, scoring just 47 runs from three matches.

The Daredevils have some big names in their squad but apart from Rishabh Pant and Jason Roy none of them have really joined the party in this IPL.

Roy's 91 had propelled DD to a thrilling last ball win over Mumbai. But batsmen like Glenn Maxwell, captain Gautam Gambhir, Shreyas Iyer still weigh in with consistent runs.

They will be eager to be among big runs against RCB bowling line-up that has been underwhelming so far.

Teams (from): Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manan Vohra, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Mandeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Parthiv Patel, Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande, Tim Southee, Corey Anderson.

Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir (Captain), Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett.