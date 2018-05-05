IPL 2018: Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer elects to bat against SRH

IPL SPECIAL PAGE | SCHEDULE | SCORECARD

Just like previous editions, the Daredevils once again had a stop-start campaign in the ongoing IPL and are standing on the verge of yet another early elimination.

The Delhi outfit is currently placed sixth with just three wins out of nine games and with five more matches remaining this season, the Daredevils cannot afford to slip any further if they wish to make it to the four-team play-offs.

But having suffered a string of losses under Gautam Gambhir who stepped down from captaincy on his own, the Delhi side looked in a much better shape under young Shreyas Iyer's leadership. The Daredevils have a reason to smile after it got back to winning ways, beating fellow laggards Rajasthan Royals in their last game at home ground on Wednesday (May 2).

Young Prithvi Shaw, skipper Iyer himself and Rishabh Pant are mainly spearheading the batting unit but the Delhi outfit would also want its foreign recruits, Colin Munro and Glenn Maxwell, to fire and if that happens they would definitely give any bowling side reasons to worry. But unfortunately that has not been the case this season and with just five matches left, it's high time for Munro and Maxwell to come good to propel Delhi's chances.

Among the bowlers, Trent Boult has been among wickets for Daredevils, claiming 13 scalps so far. He has been impressive in death overs too. The likes of young Avesh Khan, Liam Plunkett and spinner Shahbaz Nadeem, though, need to do more.

SRH, on the other hand, are sitting pretty at the top with 12 points from eight games. The Sunrisers' journey has been a fairytale one so far this season with their bowling unit turning out to be a revelation by defending low scores.